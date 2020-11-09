Indian court bans firecrackers in cities facing pollution crisis

The National Green Tribunal said the role of pollution in the COVID-19 crisis meant the ban was needed ahead of the Diwali celebrations.

India’s environmental court has ordered a ban on firecrackers at the country’s largest annual festival in cities struggling with dangerously poor air quality, citing a link between pollution and a coronavirus outbreak.

The National Green Tribunal said on Monday that the role of pollution in the COVID-19 crisis meant the ban was needed ahead of the Diwali celebrations on Saturday.

Traditionally, millions of firecrackers are set off during Diwali, the Hindu festival of light, but the practice has been blamed for worsening air pollution – especially in northern India which suffers from severe smog every winter. .

The court, whose powers are similar to those of an ordinary court, said the pollution caused by the fireworks posed an “aggravating risk to life and health”. He said a blanket ban in all cities with increasing air pollution is expected to last until November 30.

India has the second highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, with 8.5 million cases, and experts have expressed concerns over air pollution which is worsening symptoms of respiratory illnesses such as COVID -19.

The capital New Delhi and the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and West Bengal have already halted or restricted the sale and use of firecrackers.

Air quality in New Delhi remained “severe” for fifth day in a row [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

The court said the ban in Delhi – where air quality remained classified as “severe” for the fifth day – must be “absolute” due to the pollution crisis and the increase cases of COVID-19.

National authorities across the rest of the country are considering allowing one-hour windows on Saturday to set off firecrackers.

Pollution in New Delhi was almost gone earlier this year when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to stop the coronavirus. But the curbs have been lifted and the pollution, along with the virus, is back with a vengeance.

Delhi reported 7,750 coronavirus cases in one day on Sunday, a record since the start of the pandemic, with hospitals reporting intensive care beds running low.

Pollution levels have been “severe” on the government index for nearly a week.

Delhi’s Comprehensive Air Quality Index (AQI), which includes the concentration of PM2.5 particles as well as larger pollutants, has remained above 400, on a scale of zero to 500, for five consecutive days, according to government data.

The tiny PM2.5 particles can cause cardiovascular and respiratory disease, including lung cancer, and pose a particular risk to people with COVID-19.

RV Asokan, honorary secretary general of the Indian Medical Association, which represents 350,000 doctors, told Reuters that air pollution made people more vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

“PM2.5 particles break down the barrier of the nasal passage, weaken the inner lining of the lungs, facilitating the spread of coronavirus infection,” Asokan said.

New Delhi is caught in a perfect pollution storm due to its position in the bowl of a plain, the burning of crop stubble in the states around the city and its industries that flout pollution standards.

The firecracker makers immediately demanded that the government pay them compensation for the ban.

The southern district of Sivakasi, which supplies about 90 percent of India’s firecrackers and employs more than 250,000 people, has been particularly affected by the restrictions in recent years.

Factory owners say they have already lost 30% of their business this year to the coronavirus.