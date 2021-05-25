Indian couple being investigated over a chartered flight in connection with their marriage.
Authorities in southern India are investigating a couple who allegedly chartered a plane and performed an outdoor wedding ritual in front of dozens of guests, a violation of Covid-19 guidelines in a country that devastated by a second wave of the coronavirus.
The couple had intended to wed in front of family and friends at a hotel in southern Tamil Nadu state, but coronavirus restrictions capped the guest list at 50.
Instead, according to Indian news media reports, the couple chartered a commercial plane operated by SpiceJet, an Indian carrier, and boarded the plane on Sunday morning with around 160 people. The flight traveled from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to Bangalore City, a journey of over an hour.
Family members of the couple, whom authorities have not named, told the airline that they had already married and were taking their guests on a post-nuptial joy ride.
As the plane flew over the temple of Meenakshi Amman, spread over about 14 acres on the south shore of Madurai, the bride and groom stood with other passengers. A video shared on social media showed the groom placing a traditional ornament around the bride’s neck as passengers cheered and took photos.
The bride wore flowers and jewelry, a traditional wedding attire for Hindus, while the groom wore traditional South Indian clothing. Guests were pictured without masks and crammed close together on the almost crowded flight.
A spokesperson for SpiceJet said the airline had briefed passengers on pandemic guidelines, including requirements that they wear masks and refrain from taking photos on board.
“The agent and guest passengers were informed in detail, both in writing and verbally, of the social distancing and safety standards to be followed in accordance with Covid guidelines at the airport and on board the aircraft throughout of the trip. ”the airline said. in a report.
India reported more than 196,000 new cases and 3,511 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, a slight drop from the world summits of recent weeks. For the 12th day in a row, the number of people recovering from the virus has exceeded the number of new infections, according to national data, although experts estimate that the number of infections and deaths in India is significantly lower that the real toll.
Tamil Nadu has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in India. The state records an average of 34,000 new cases per day and recorded 422 deaths from the virus on Monday.
Source link