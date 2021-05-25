Indian couple being investigated over a chartered flight in connection with their marriage.

Authorities in southern India are investigating a couple who allegedly chartered a plane and performed an outdoor wedding ritual in front of dozens of guests, a violation of Covid-19 guidelines in a country that devastated by a second wave of the coronavirus.

The couple had intended to wed in front of family and friends at a hotel in southern Tamil Nadu state, but coronavirus restrictions capped the guest list at 50.

Instead, according to Indian news media reports, the couple chartered a commercial plane operated by SpiceJet, an Indian carrier, and boarded the plane on Sunday morning with around 160 people. The flight traveled from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to Bangalore City, a journey of over an hour.

Family members of the couple, whom authorities have not named, told the airline that they had already married and were taking their guests on a post-nuptial joy ride.