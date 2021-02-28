Indian cock kills owner during cockfight

Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, draw large crowds.

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, triggering a manhunt for the event’s organizers.

The bird had a knife strapped to its leg when it inflicted serious injuries on the man’s groin as it tried to escape, police said on Saturday.

The victim died from blood loss before he could reach a hospital in Karimnagar district, Telangana state, earlier this week, police officer B Jeevan said.

The rooster was briefly detained at the local police station before being sent to a poultry farm.

The man was one of 16 people organizing the cockfight in Lothunur village, Jeevan said.

“We are looking for the other 15 people involved in organizing the illegal struggle,” Jeevan said.

They could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and organizing a cockfight.

Cockfighting is banned but still common in rural areas of the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Odisha – especially around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

Specially bred roosters have three-inch (7.5-centimeter) knives or blades attached to their legs and bettors are betting on who will win the gruesome fight.

Thousands of roosters die each year in the battles which, despite the efforts of animal rights groups, draw large crowds.