Indian activist Stan Swamy, jailed under anti-terrorism law, dies

Father Stan Swamy, a jailed Jesuit priest and longtime Indian tribal rights activist, died Monday in Mumbai, western India. He was 84 years old.

His lawyer and doctor told the Mumbai High Court that Swamy, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, had died of cardiac arrest. The court heard a request for medical bail after Swamy was denied bail in March.

The activist was transferred to a private hospital in Tajola central prison in May after his health began to deteriorate rapidly. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Stan worked to enlighten the world and eliminate injustice. The government may have succeeded in stifling his life, but his spirit will continue to inspire, ”Father Jérôme Stanislas D’souza, President of the Jesuits in India, said in a statement.

Swamy maintained his innocence and said he had been targeted for his work and writings on caste injustice and the struggles facing marginalized groups. [File: Aijaz Rahi/AFP]

In October, Swamy was arrested in eastern Jharkhand state after being charged under India’s anti-terrorism law, the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was the oldest person to be accused of terrorism in India.

The government’s National Investigation Agency arrested him, along with 15 other activists and academics, following a 2018 incident in which violence erupted between so-called “lower caste” Dalits and groups. of right.

Authorities said those arrested had links to Maoist rebels, which are active in several states and are considered the greatest threat to the country’s internal security.

Swamy maintained his innocence and rejected any connection to the rebels, saying he was targeted because of his work and writings on caste injustice and the struggles faced by marginalized groups.

His arrest sparked widespread outrage in India, with many prominent opposition politicians and academics demanding his release.

The anti-terrorism law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate an individual as a terrorist. Police can detain people for up to six months without producing evidence, and the accused can subsequently be jailed for up to seven years.

Critics have called the law draconian and accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using it to stifle dissent.

In February, the government said nearly 6,000 people had been arrested under the UAPA between 2016 and 2019 and 132 had been convicted.

Tributes pour in

Swamy, who focused on empowering and uplifting India’s indigenous tribes, was known to tirelessly advocate for the rights of the most marginalized people.

Tributes poured in on social media on Monday.

“He deserved justice and humanity,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition party in Congress.

Sincere condolences on the passing of Father Stan Swamy. He deserved justice and humanity. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2021

“Father Stan Swamy has spent his life working for the dispossessed and underprivileged,” prominent historian Ramachandra Guha tweeted, calling his death a “case of judicial murder.”

Left-wing activist Kavita Krishnan said the judges who refused Swamy’s bail had “blood on their hands.”

It’s finish. Modi & Shah carried out the murder in custody of the kind Jesuit social worker, Father Stan Swamy, who has spent his life serving the oppressed. I hope the judges who refused him bail never fall asleep at night: they have blood on their hands. https://t.co/yp8Wi3SEh1 – Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawler, said the news of Swamy’s death was devastating.

“The imprisonment of human rights defenders is inexcusable,” she said in a tweet.

In January, to mark 100 days in prison, Swamy wrote a letter thanking everyone who had supported him. He said he did not meet the other 15 accused with him, despite being in the same prison.

“But we always sing in chorus. A caged bird can still sing, ”he wrote.

At his last bail hearing in May, he predicted his death if he remained in jail.

“I would rather die here very soon if things continue as they are,” Swamy told the judges.

His lawyer, Mihir Desai, told the court on Monday that Swamy is not leaving any member of his family to mourn, the Live Law website reported.

“The Jesuits are his only family,” Desai said.