‘India wishes cordial relations’: Modi in letter to Pakistani prime minister

India Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan on Pakistan Day as rare overtures of peace continue between the two rival nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter to his Pakistani counterpart, saying he wanted cordial relations with Pakistan, officials said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-weapon neighbors.

Modi wrote to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to congratulate him on the annual Pakistan Day, which commemorate a resolution adopted on March 23, 1940 when the subcontinent was under British colonial rule.

On that day, Muslim political leaders from the subcontinent in the eastern city of Lahore demanded that Muslim-majority states be granted “independent state” status.

Two senior officials from Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed the letter’s contents to the Associated Press news agency. They spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with government policy.

“As a neighboring country, India wishes cordial relations with the Pakistani people,” Modi wrote in the letter, but added: “For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative. . “

Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a message on Twitter praised Modi’s letter, calling it a “message of goodwill.”

Modi’s post follows a series of movements and statements signaling a reconciliation. The two parties are currently holding discussions on sharing the Indus water in New Delhi.

The development comes days after Khan expressed his desire for good relations with India, but said the first step should be taken by India as its past peace overtures have not been positively received.

Modi’s letter also came days after the powerful Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for a peaceful resolution in the disputed Kashmir region and peace talks with its rival, India during a speech at a seminar on security issues in Islamabad last week.

Last month, the military of the two countries issued a rare joint statement announcing a ceasefire along a disputed border in Kashmir, after having exchanged fire hundreds of times in recent months.

The disputed Himalayan region is divided between Pakistan and India, but claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars in Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.

Neither country immediately responded to requests for comment on Modi’s letter to Khan.