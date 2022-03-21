World
India, US discuss situation in Ukraine | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India and the US discussed the Ukraine situation along with other regional and global issues as foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla and the US under secretary of state for political affairs Victoria Nuland co-chaired India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC). India and the US are expected to hold the 2+2 dialogue next month.
The US wants India to take a tougher position on Ukraine in the security council and also expressed reservations about India’s decision to buy oil at a discount from Russia.
“The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. Foreign Secretary Shringla and Under Secretary of State Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues,” said the government.
Both sides welcomed regular high-level dialogue and engagement, including productive meetings of bilateral mechanisms which led to intensifying of cooperation across all pillars of the bilateral agenda, it added. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. “…they expressed a keen desire to quickly implement the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.
