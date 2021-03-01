India urged to provide refuge for dozens of Rohingya adrift at sea

Eight on board the boat died and many of the 81 survivors were ill and suffering from extreme dehydration from lack of food and water.

Human Rights Watch and Rohingya refugees in India are urging the government to provide refuge to 81 Rohingya whose boat has been drifting in the Andaman Sea for more than two weeks.

Since last month, India has been providing food, medical and technical aid to the Rohingya crammed onto a fishing boat that was found adrift in international waters after leaving southern Bangladesh.

The Rohingya had hoped to reach Malaysia, but the boat’s engine had technical problems.

Eight people aboard the boat have died and many of the 81 survivors are ill and suffering from extreme dehydration from lack of food and water four days after their trip began, which began on February 11.

The Indian Coast Guard repaired the ship but did not allow it to enter Indian waters, wanting it to return to Bangladesh.

“We are begging the Indian authorities to bring our people ashore. How can all countries refuse to accept 81 lives stranded in international waters? Said Sabber Kyaw Min, director of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (RHRI) in India on Monday.

“Eight are already dead, we have the right to receive their bodies,” Min said, adding that he and around 16,000 Rohingya refugees living in India are urging the government to accept refugees in distress.

Meenakshi Ganguly, Human Rights Watch director for South Asia, said India should respect its obligations under international law and protect refugees.

“The Rohingya have been persecuted so much, and for so long they have been desperate to find a place where they can be safe and feel welcome. And yet, no country in the world, even those who sympathize with them, wants it, ”Ganguly said.

India’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions about whether the 81 Rohingya would be allowed into India, nor did it provide an update on discussions with Bangladesh on the matter.

New Delhi has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, which sets out the rights of refugees and the state’s responsibilities to protect them. Nor does it have an internal law protecting refugees.

But Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told Reuters news agency last week that his government expects India, the nearest country, or Myanmar, the country of Rohingya origin, accepts the 81 survivors.

More than one million Rohingya refugees from predominantly Buddhist Myanmar live in swarming camps in predominantly Muslim Bangladesh. Many of them fled their countries after the Burmese military carried out a deadly crackdown on them in 2017.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya, who have been there for generations, as an ethnic group and insists that they are Bangladeshi migrants living “illegally” in the country.

Last week, India said about 47 of the boat’s occupants were in possession of identity cards issued to them by the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, office in Bangladesh, indicating that ‘they were displaced Myanmar nationals.