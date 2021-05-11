India under siege by Covid-19: the worst to come

A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attends the funeral of a family member who died from Covid, at one of New Delhi’s largest cremation grounds on April 26. (Seemapuri cremation ground / File-Amit Sharma)

NEW DELHI, India, May 11 (IPS) – Coronavirus infections and deaths in India recorded a daily high on Monday, May 10, with 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths according to India’s Ministry of Health, bringing the total to India at 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths. Experts have raised a flag indicating that India’s actual numbers could be much higher than what is currently being reported.

The increase in the number of cases was exponential in the second wave, and was largely attributed to the Variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the UK and also a local variant, called B.1.617, with double mutations. The World Health Organization has classified variant B.1.617 as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

Reopening of public places, crowded electoral rallies and large religious gatherings blame for the rise. Indian Medical Association (IMA) National Vice President Dr Navjot Dahiya called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “ super spreader ” and blamed him for the second wave of COVID-19. In his interview with a Daily EnglishSaid Dr Dahiya, “As the medical fraternity strives to educate people on mandatory covid standards, Prime Minister Modi has not shied away from speaking at large political rallies tossing all Covid standards. ” While the gatherings were then converted to ‘virtual rallies‘, people were always called upon to watch and attend these virtual gatherings at large gatherings.

People fill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid patients at an advanced gas filling station in an industrial estate in Agra, Uttar Pradesh on May 3. (Oxygen filling center, Agra-File-Amit Sharma)

India, which is one of the world’s largest economies, spends just 1% of its GDP on health care, making it even more difficult for public health systems to survive the burden of this pandemic. What’s worse is that at a time when the government should have devoted all of its time, energy and effort to managing and organizing a pandemic response, Prime Minister Modi chose to prioritize elections. The government has turned away, ignoring all the helpless citizens who have died on the streets, outside hospitals, in ambulances and makeshift homes, breathless for oxygen, medicine or any form of medical aid. From the moment one is infected with Covid-19, until the moment of death and cremation, there is no dignity. The bodies of suspected Covid patients are now found floating and washed up on the banks of the Ganges in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This NDTV report states that “in the absence of any Covid protocol in rural crematoriums, with locals fearing further spread of the infection, families were forced to drop bodies into the river.”

These are not just reports and visuals, but the lived experiences of hundreds and thousands of Indian citizens who have suffered and have seen their family members and loved ones suffer. of this ignorance, which could have easily been avoided, if this pandemic could only be a priority for the top leaders who run the country.

A local cemetery working on the ground collecting logs for funeral pyres, to perform final rites for deceased Covid patients, on April 29 at the Ghazipur cremation ground in New Delhi. (Ghazipur Cremation Ground / File-Amit Sharma)

At a time when most Indian cities run out hospital beds, oxygen and medicine supplies, with crematoriums operating day and night in several cities across the country, with people having to wait hours for the deceased to be cremated or buried, the government should take a break and introspect what this epidemic is doing to the country. There was a wave of global support, with several countries sending oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment for Indians. However, spending $ 1.8 billion to rebuild the historic center of the capital in the midst of a pandemic, also highlights the priorities of the current government.

The second wave in India stripped all Indians of the dignity and respect that a state should have bestowed on its citizens, in this time of global crisis, even more for having been democratically elected not once, but twice. It would have been easier to denounce the failures of this government if he had at least tried to prevent the second wave, but the top leaders were busy with campaign rallies and encouraging mass religious gatherings, which we do not have. still endured repetition. BBC reports “Kumbh Mela pilgrims are turning into super spreaders, declaring ‘this is disastrous’. West Bengal, a state where recent elections were held, continues to see a sharp increase in Covid cases.

Local priest and relative of a family member who died from Covid watching a pyre burn at Garh Ganga Ghat in Mukteshwar, Uttar Pradesh on May 4. (Mukteshwar, Hapur / File-Amit Sharma)

During this time, it was the volunteers who mobilized to save lives, and social media became a rescue tool, to find oxygen supplies and medical supplies. Strangers go out of their way to help each other out and do whatever they can to keep someone they might not even know … alive. It shouldn’t have been. Amid these reports, there are also reports from the state of Uttar Pradesh, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take action under the National Security Act and seize the property of individuals spreading “rumors” and propaganda on social media and trying to “spoil the atmosphere” as reported The Hindu.

All adults in India can now be vaccinated, but the vaccination of over 18s was hit by a vaccine shortage and technical problems, as several users were unable to register on the website or make an appointment. Several states report not having the necessary doses to perform the exercise.

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is seen collecting a swab sample from a person on the ground, with relatives at a district hospital in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on May 3. (Covid test in Agra / File-Amit Sharma)

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Modi declared India as one of the countries that had succeeded in controlling the coronavirus. While addressing During the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue on virtually January 28, 2021, Prime Minister Modi said, “India has taken a proactive public engagement approach and has developed COVID-specific health infrastructure and trained its resources to fight against Covid. ” The exaggeration and swift declaration of government success was a self-fulfilling prophecy, which only proved catostrophic a few weeks later. After all, “the pyres tell the truth“, and India Complaint Media there is little that can be done to shift the blame on “the opposition, liberals, Muslims, activists, leftists, protesters, NGOs and other assorted ‘anti-nationals’.

‘The power of positivity‘is that during a pandemic, when the country is grappling with a’ variant of global concern ‘, in the absence of a strong health system and pandemic management, the’ positivity ‘of the Covid19 virus the infection, which unlike ordinary mortals, sees no religion, no caste, not even votes or vote banks, all it takes is a viral particle, a spherical shell that protects a single long chain of genetic material, inserts it into a human cell – ultimately simply killing the body it ends up infecting.

Instead of asking citizens to be positive, which most are already with Covid-19, the government should focus only on restoring the little dignity that remains to its citizens in India, and it will take a lot. efforts to combat this. “Positivity” in the air. Health experts have already warned that a Covid third wave is inevitable in India. With an already collapsed and exhausted healthcare system and an aggressive variant rapidly spreading across the country, the government has very little time to correct these cracks, if all of this values ​​the lives of its citizens.

