India to send 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal – Times of India
KATHMANDU: India to send one million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal on January 21 under VaccineMaitri, says Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister of Health of Nepal, Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference, Tripathi said, “India will provide one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to Nepal under the VaccineMaitri program. The vaccines will land in Kathmandu tomorrow.”
He added that frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
While reiterating the friendship between India and Nepal, the minister said that the first batch of vaccines will be assisted in the form of donations.
As part of the Indian neighborhood policy first, so far Bhutan and Maldives received the gift of coronavirus vaccines.
India will provide free vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, In Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Jan. 20, according to an earlier statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He further stated that India was awaiting confirmation of the necessary regulatory approvals for the supply of drugs to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.
India had previously supplied hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies in a large number of countries during the pandemic.
