India: Tamil director whose debut is a “lesson in pure cinema”

PS Vinothraj joins an emerging movement of Tamil directors – many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds like his – tackling societal inequalities.

In a bustling Indian market, a working child carrying bags of flowers was captivated by cameramen riding huge cranes during the shoots. Two decades later, the boy has become his country’s latest film sensation.

PS Vinothraj’s first low-budget film Koozhangal – internationally known by its translated title Pebbles – was shortlisted as India’s entry in the international feature film category at next year’s Oscars.

The 32-year-old was inspired by his family’s struggle with poverty and his sister’s experience with domestic violence to tell the story of an alcoholic father and his young son walking through a arid and unforgiving landscape in his native state of Tamil Nadu.

“My real life experience gave me tenacity and helped me in this film. That kind of life became the movie, “Vinothraj told AFP news agency.

The result is an observational drama that Indian critics have described as a “masterpiece” and a “sensational debut… which is evocative, visceral and powerful”.

It won the Tiger Award at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, with the jury declaring that the “seemingly simple and humble” effort was a “lesson in pure cinema”.

Vinothraj, (left), poses with actor Chellappandi during the 52nd Indian International Film Festival in Goa [AFP]

Vinothraj joins an emerging movement of Tamil directors – many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds like his – tackling societal inequalities through the voices and lives of ordinary people.

If it hadn’t been picked up by the festival circuit, his original plan was to show Pebbles in the villages where it was filmed, with less than 40 cast and crew.

It is the culmination of the young filmmaker’s long journey to the big screen. He started selling flowers in Madurai at the age of nine to support his family after his father died.

“So much has happened in my life and these things have prepared me for it,” he said through a translator.

“I don’t speak English and I have no education. The journey of life taught me everything. These are the metaphors for the movie – this is the journey of life.

Vinothraj worked throughout his childhood and adolescence, moving to different cities.

At one point he was a worker in a textile company in Tiruppur, where he “witnessed many people’s lives ruined before my eyes” due to personal and financial problems.

“Some got married very young and went through many difficulties. It all stayed with me, wanting to express these struggles. “

“Pain through cinema”

Believing that education could help him achieve his dream of becoming a director, the aspiring author attempted to return to school but was told he was too old.

He eventually moved to the state capital Chennai and broadened his cinematic knowledge by watching films while working in a DVD store, before working as an assistant on short films and in the theater.

While searching for ideas for his first feature film, Vinothraj’s sister walked through the door of the family home crying, her two-year-old in her arms. She had been forced out of her marital home by her husband and made the 13 km (8 mile) return trip on foot.

“I was in pain and wondered why real life is such a fight. And I realized, I am at the cinema, it is my tool. I can talk about my pain through the cinema.

The father-son journey in Pebbles is told through the eyes of the child, while the harsh rural environment of Tamil Nadu and the toll it inflicts on its characters is a central theme of the film.

The title comes from a synonym Tamils ​​use for hills – and the stones that country people put in their mouths to ward off thirst on long journeys.

“To know that this film has won the Tiger Award and is being sent as an Indian Oscar nomination, I am very proud,” Vinothraj said.

“Watching this film with an audience that has supported me so much is like a big party for me.”

His next project is also inspired by a family situation, and he wants to continue to make “simple and honest stories about life”.