India summons Canadian envoy to complain about Trudeau’s comments

India has summoned Canada’s High Commissioner to officially register a complaint against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on the ongoing farmer protests, warning that “such actions will have a seriously damaging impact on relations.”

New Delhi told the envoy that “the comments of the Canadian Prime Minister, some ministers and members of parliament on matters relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs”, according to a statement released Friday by the Indian ministry. of External Affairs. (MEA).

“These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activity outside our high commission and consulates in Canada that raise questions of safety and security. We expect the Canadian government to ensure the utmost security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from statements that legitimize extremist activism.

Speaking at an online event to mark the 551st birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the Canadian leader said earlier this week that the news from India was “concerning” and that his country would be “always there to defend the rights” of peaceful protest “.

New Delhi had denounced Trudeau’s remarks, calling them “unjustified”.

“We have seen some misinformed comments from Canadian leaders regarding farmers in India. Such comments are unwarranted, especially when they concern the internal affairs of a democratic country, ”MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting outside India’s capital, New Delhi, for over a week now, demanding the dropping of controversial agricultural laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Farmers fear that the minimum support price (MSP) – the price at which the government buys agricultural products – will be phased out and left at the mercy of private actors.

Some Indians, including politicians, have sharply criticized comments from foreign leaders or officials on the issues facing the country.

In March, New Delhi slammed the United Nations human rights body after filing a petition against its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say discriminates against Muslims – India’s largest minority.

“The CAA is an internal Indian issue and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to legislate. We firmly believe that no foreign party has a locus standi [rights] on matters relating to Indian sovereignty, ”then MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a March 3 statement.

Several politicians from the UK, Canada, Australia and the US have expressed solidarity with Indian farmers in recent days and have criticized the Modi government’s handling of the biggest protests in years.

But Trudeau became the first leader of a country to comment on the issue that put the Modi government on its feet.

#Canada was all the rage on Twitter on Tuesday as Indians shared their views on social media following Trudeau’s comments.

Ram Madhav, a leader of the ruling Hindu Nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), tweeted that the Canadian Prime Minister’s comments “amounted to interference in the sovereign affairs of India.”

Indian politicians have accused Canadian leaders, including the current Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, of having ties to Khalistani groups – who are believed to have been behind an armed rebellion in the state of Punjab in the 1980s for a separate Sikh state. Sajjan has denied the allegations.

The Khalistani issue cast a shadow over Trudeau’s visit to India in 2018 in which the Canadian prime minister was snubbed by the Modi government, known for its strident anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim policies.

Canada is home to a large number of Indian immigrants, mainly from the Indian state of Punjab, where most of the current protesters have farms. Trudeau has been lauded for his pro-immigrant policy and has inducted four ministers of Indian descent into his cabinet, three of whom are from the Sikh minority community.

Modi defended the controversial laws and accused opposition parties of deceiving farmers, who called the bills “anti-farmer”. His government says the new laws will bring much-needed private investment to the crisis-hit agricultural sector.