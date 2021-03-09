India summons British envoy to criticize farm laws

India’s foreign minister accused British parliamentarians who were discussing the agricultural protests of interfering in his internal affairs.

The Indian Foreign Office summoned the UK High Commissioner for what he called “an unwarranted and biased discussion” of Indian agricultural reforms in the UK parliament.

Three new farm laws introduced by India late last year have led to months of protests from farmers who claim the legislation is benefiting large private buyers at their expense.

A discussion among British lawmakers on Monday angered New Delhi, which accused parliamentarians of interfering in India’s internal affairs.

The debate came in response to a petition launched by Maidenhead Liberal Democrat leader Gurch Singh, who has Indian roots. The petition, titled Urging the Indian Government to Guarantee the Safety of Press Freedom of Protesters, also received over 100,000 signatures on the Parliament’s petition website.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told Alexander Ellis, who was appointed envoy earlier this year, that the debate “represented flagrant interference in the politics of another country. democratic ”, according to a press release from the ministry.

“He advised British MPs to refrain from practicing the voting bank policy by distorting events, especially in relation to another democracy,” he added, in an apparent reference to British lawmakers and lawmakers. voters of Indian origin.

There was no immediate comment from the British High Commission as the country’s embassy in India is known.

The farmers’ protest movement is the biggest challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced since taking office in 2014 and has won international support. The unrest has been particularly intense in the state of Punjab, which has large diasporas in the UK, US and Canada.

India summoned Canada’s envoy in December following critical comments from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi since November last year to protest three farm laws introduced by the government in an attempt to liberalize the agricultural sector. Farmers say the laws would jeopardize their livelihoods.

The protests gained global significance after well-known figures including pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg expressed support for the movement earlier this year.

In January, India’s Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of the legislation, but farmers are insisting that the laws be repealed. Several rounds of government negotiations with protesting farmers have also failed.