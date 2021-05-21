India sees 259,551 new COVID cases, ‘black fungus’ adds to woes

India reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, while deaths increased by 4,209 with an increase in cases of mucormycosis, a fungal disease also known as ‘black fungus’, complicating further processing.

The South Asian nation’s infection count stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, according to health ministry data on Friday.

The “black fungus” presents a new challenge for patients with COVID-19 on steroid therapy and those with pre-existing diabetes.

It causes darkening or discoloration of the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and coughing up blood.

Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be the cause of the disease. Coronavirus patients with diabetes and a weakened immune system are particularly prone to attacks.

Many drugs used to fight the coronavirus suppress the body’s immune system, which would normally prevent a fungal infection.

Government sends alert to states

India’s health ministry on Thursday asked state governments to declare it a “reportable disease” under the Outbreaks Act, meaning they must identify and track every case.

The government alert said teams of reconstructive and general surgeons as well as ear, nose and throat specialists needed to be prepared to treat the growing number of sick people.

States in India have also ordered emergency measures to counter an outbreak of the rare infection among people with coronavirus.

The states of Gujarat and Telangana became the last to report black fungus outbreaks on Thursday, a day after Rajasthan.

The state of Maharashtra has reported more than 2,000 cases. Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has around 1,200, officials said.

Ahmedabad civilian hospital, one of the largest in Gujarat, was treating 371 cases, according to a spokesperson. Health officials said there were around 400 cases in the Rajkot city government hospital.

New Delhi has set up special wards in three hospitals to deal with the increasing number of black fungi.

There are more than 200 black fungus patients in New Delhi hospitals, with dozens on waiting lists for beds, according to media reports.

The Bangalore computer center opened special services on Wednesday which filled up within hours, doctors said.

India normally treats less than 20 cases of “black fungi” per year, but the infection has become a new threat in the wave of coronavirus that has killed 120,000 people in the past six weeks.

While authorities have not said how many people have died from the fungus, the infection kills more than 50 percent of those affected within days. In some cases, the eyes and upper jaws are removed by surgeons to save lives.

Antifungal drugs are the latest shortage to hit India’s strained healthcare system and social media has been inundated with requests from parents of people with mucormycosis asking for help finding drugs.

The black fungus is caused by organisms called mucormycetes, which can enter the body through breathing or through injury to the skin.

These are naturally present in soil and decaying organic matter, but once inside humans, they can infect air pockets behind the forehead, nose, cheekbones, and between the eyes and teeth. .

Some doctors say there has been panic use of steroids to fight COVID-19, which has contributed to the spread of the black fungus.

“Indiscriminate use of steroids to treat patients with COVID-19 should be avoided,” Maharashtra Minister of Health Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

Other doctors say unsanitary conditions in some hospitals when putting coronavirus patients on oxygen cylinders allowed the black fungus to take hold.