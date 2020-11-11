India regulates online news and social media sites

A new order places online news portals and content providers such as Netflix under government responsibility as a first step to regulate digital media.

The Indian government has issued an ordinance regulating online news portals and content providers such as Netflix under the authority of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as a first step to regulate digital media.

Information on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will also fall under the ministry, as will audiovisual content on online platforms, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, said the ordinance was intended to clarify the jurisdictional overlap between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology .

“Online news media portals and OTT [over-the-top] streaming platforms such as Netflix “will now fall under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Gupta told Al Jazeera.

However, it was not clear whether news portals from other countries would be included.

According to local media reports, the government will pass legislation in parliament detailing the regulation of online media.

While electronic media in India is governed by the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995, there was no law or body to oversee digital content in the past.

Wednesday’s order comes after the Supreme Court asked the government for answers last month after hearing a petition to regulate content on OTT platforms.

In September, 15 live streaming platforms announced self-regulation to prevent censorship after right-wing activists called for regulation of online content.

Not a “ good sign ”

The Indian Bollywood film industry is censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT platforms, which have become very popular especially during the pandemic, are not not regulated.

“Right-wing and conservative elements in the country, many of whom are supporters of the ruling government, have said that there is a need to regulate content on OTT platforms like Netflix and this has arisen because the platforms online stream movies that do. do not fall under the regulations of the CBFC and they say you show a lot of explicit scenes that portray sex and violence, ”said Paranjoy Guha Tharukta, writer and senior journalist.

Guha added that: “The government’s conception behind this decision is to control online media, both fiction and non-fiction.”

Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of news site thewire.in, said the move was “the prelude to some sort of digital news media ordinance.”

“We have to see what the government is trying to do, what rules it is trying to introduce, but anyway I don’t think that’s a good sign because the point is that digital media is already subject to the laws of the land. He told Al Jazeera.

“Any restrictions that exist on regular media like the libel law or various other constraints, they all apply to digital media. On top of that, digital media have the burden of complying with information technology law which does not apply to newspapers and news channels.

“In my opinion, digital media is already regulated and if the government is looking for an extra layer, that is not a healthy sign and no democracy has that kind of thing. That in itself should give us reason to be careful.

Al Jazeera tried to contact ruling party spokesman Bharatiya Janata, but he declined to comment.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to the report