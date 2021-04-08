India registers 126,789 new COVID cases, Modi receives second dose of vaccine

New cases exceed 115,736 infections as of Wednesday, with dozens of towns and villages imposing nightly curfews in an attempt to contain the second wave.

India reported a record 126,789 new cases of COVID-19, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Deaths rose by 685, the highest since November, bringing the total to 166,862, data showed the total number of cases in India reached 12.9 million, the third in the world, behind the United States and the Brazil.

New cases reported by the Ministry of Health surpassed 115,736 infections on Wednesday, with dozens of towns and villages imposing nightly curfews in an attempt to contain infections.

The country’s worst-affected western state of Maharashtra accounted for nearly 47 percent of new infections.

The federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide lockdown, after the first last year had a strong economic impact, but it has called on states to decide to impose local restrictions to contain the spread of the virus .

India now has a seven-day moving average of over 80,000 cases per day.

Thursday’s grim numbers came when Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccination is one of the few ways we have to overcome the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get vaccinated soon, ”Modi tweeted. He received his first vaccine vaccine on March 1.

India started its vaccination campaign in January. To date, over 90 million health workers and those over 45 have received at least one vaccine.

Only 11 million people received both doses as India tries to boost immunity to protect its 1.3 billion people.