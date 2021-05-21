India is stepping up testing in an attempt to contain the virus outbreak.
The Indian government said it had performed 2.5 million coronavirus tests in a 24-hour period, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic and part of an effort to try to help contain the spread from the country second devastating wave.
Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, a leading government agency, said Thursday that last week the average daily tests were between 1.6 million and 2 million tests. The government hopes to increase the number of daily tests to 4.5 million per day by the end of June.
India has been devastated by a surge in cases of the virus and deaths, many of which experts suspect to be non-existent. The increase in testing is largely due to an increase in the use of rapid antigenic tests. Health officials in India have said they have increased the share of antigen testing to 60% of the total number of tests administered, as labs have been overwhelmed and PCR test results come with a longer wait.
Antigen testing is generally considered to be less reliable than PCR and can mistakenly identify uninfected people as carriers of the virus. But the virus is spreading in rural areas of the country where health infrastructure is deeply underfunded. In some areas, rapid antigen testing is the only option as distribution is in the hands of the government.
“Even as the second wave dies down, my rural patients have a different story to tell – that of the masses of people with fever, some dying, all without testing,” Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, a prominent Indian surgeon, said on twitter. “Terribly worried about the surge of Covid in rural India which is largely unchecked and undetected.”
The board headed by Mr. Bhargava approved the use of a self-administered rapid antigen test kit that was developed by Mylab Discovery Solutions, an Indian company, and gives results in 15 minutes. The company aims to increase production to 60 million kits per month in the coming weeks.
“This easy-to-use test combines a mobile app so that a user can know the positive status, submit the result directly to ICMR for traceability and know what to do next,” said Sujit Jain, director of Mylab Discovery Solutions. “We are confident that this small step will be a big step forward in mitigating the second and subsequent waves.”
Vaccinating India’s 1.4 billion people is a challenge. At the current rate of administration of around 1.8 million doses per day, it would take the country more than three years to immunize 80 percent of its population.
The World Health Organization said on Friday that around the world, deaths from Covid-19 and Covid-related causes are probably two to three times the number that countries have recorded in their official data, due to the limited capacity of many countries to test their populations and other weaknesses in official health data.