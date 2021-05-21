India is stepping up testing in an attempt to contain the virus outbreak.

The Indian government said it had performed 2.5 million coronavirus tests in a 24-hour period, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic and part of an effort to try to help contain the spread from the country second devastating wave.

Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council for Medical Research, a leading government agency, said Thursday that last week the average daily tests were between 1.6 million and 2 million tests. The government hopes to increase the number of daily tests to 4.5 million per day by the end of June.

India has been devastated by a surge in cases of the virus and deaths, many of which experts suspect to be non-existent. The increase in testing is largely due to an increase in the use of rapid antigenic tests. Health officials in India have said they have increased the share of antigen testing to 60% of the total number of tests administered, as labs have been overwhelmed and PCR test results come with a longer wait.

Antigen testing is generally considered to be less reliable than PCR and can mistakenly identify uninfected people as carriers of the virus. But the virus is spreading in rural areas of the country where health infrastructure is deeply underfunded. In some areas, rapid antigen testing is the only option as distribution is in the hands of the government.