India: four accused of rape, murder of a nine-year-old girl

The child was reportedly sexually assaulted by a priest and three workers after she went to a crematorium to fetch water.

A priest and three other men were accused of gang rape and murder of a nine-year-old so-called “lower caste” girl, Indian police said, in a case that sparked days of protests in the capital, New Delhi.

The girl was reportedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on August 1 after entering a crematorium to ask for water.

The four men, who have been in detention since their arrest in early August, face the death penalty.

The girl’s mother earlier told police the men called her to the crematorium and said her daughter was electrocuted. They said if she reported the incident to the police, doctors performing an autopsy would remove her child’s organs and sell them.

Her daughter’s body was then cremated before some locals intervened and removed the charred remains from the pyre.

A 400-page Delhi Police indictment cited “scientific, technical and other evidence” and testimony after the defendants were charged, the government said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Laying charges within 30 days of the alleged incident reflected “zero tolerance” for crimes against women and girls in the country of 1.3 billion people, he said.

India is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman. Interior Ministry data from last year shows that a woman is raped every 15 minutes in the South Asian country. But it is believed that a large number of sexual assaults go unreported.

Despite India’s strict anti-rape laws, activists and feminists say the situation on the ground has not improved.

A report published by the Dalit National Movement for Justice in September last year said nearly 400,000 incidents of violence were reported between 2009 and 2018, a 6% increase from the previous decade.

Tina Verma, 27, social activist, holds a sign that reads “Hang the killers of a nine-year-old” during a protest [File: Altaf Qadri/AP]