India faces new lockdowns, as well as oxygen and drug shortages, as cases soar.
NEW DELHI – Delhi on Monday declared a weeklong citywide lockdown as infections and deaths in India hit new daily records and several local governments, including in the nation’s capital, reported oxygen shortages , beds and medicines.
India reported more than 272,000 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday as a second wave of coronavirus continued to spread across the country. The worsening situation prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel a planned trip to the country next week, a move that the British and Indian governments announced on Monday.
Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a city lockdown starting at 10 p.m. and ending around 5 a.m. on April 26.
“Our health systems have reached their limits,” he said. “We are almost out of intensive care beds. We are facing a huge shortage of oxygen. “
Only essential services, including grocery stores, pharmacies and food delivery, will be allowed, he said. Wedding ceremonies will be limited to 50 people.
“If we don’t place a lockdown now, it could lead to great tragedy,” Kejriwal said.
Last week, the government of the state of Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, has banned public gatherings and ordered most businesses to shut down for the next few weeks after hospitals began to be overwhelmed. His chief minister appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use the Indian Air Force to airlift oxygen cylinders to meet the state’s demand.
India is also facing a shortage of experimental drug remdesivir.
On Sunday, Hemant Soren, the chief minister of the state of Jharkhand, in the east of the country, asked the central government to allow him to import 50,000 vials of World Health Organization not recommended, from Bangladesh for emergency use.
“The precariousness of the situation will be evident from the fact that against the total order of 76,640 vials, Jharkhand received only 8,038 vials,” Soren said in a letter to the central government.
The shortages have led to feuds between opposition-led state governments and Mr. Modi’s government, which controls the supply of urgently needed medical oxygen and drugs.
Piyush Goyal, a cabinet minister to Mr. Modi, on Sunday called on states to keep oxygen demand “under control” and allow patients to use only “as much oxygen as they need” .
“In many places there is news that oxygen is being administered even when it is not needed,” he said. Opposition leaders criticized his comments.