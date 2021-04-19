India faces new lockdowns, as well as oxygen and drug shortages, as cases soar.

NEW DELHI – Delhi on Monday declared a weeklong citywide lockdown as infections and deaths in India hit new daily records and several local governments, including in the nation’s capital, reported oxygen shortages , beds and medicines.

India reported more than 272,000 cases and 1,619 deaths on Monday as a second wave of coronavirus continued to spread across the country. The worsening situation prompted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel a planned trip to the country next week, a move that the British and Indian governments announced on Monday.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a city lockdown starting at 10 p.m. and ending around 5 a.m. on April 26.

“Our health systems have reached their limits,” he said. “We are almost out of intensive care beds. We are facing a huge shortage of oxygen. “