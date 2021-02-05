India equates Red Fort chaos with Capitol riots after US remarks

The Foreign Office compares the storming of the historic fort by farmers to the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Trump.

India’s foreign ministry compared the storming of the historic Red Fort complex by protesting farmers in New Delhi on January 26 to violence at the United States Capitol earlier this year by supporters of the former US President Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers smashed police barricades to storm the Mughal-era fort, many climbing its ramparts to wave agricultural unions and religious flags where prime ministers each year hoist the national flag to mark the country’s independence.

Thousands of other farmers marched on foot or on horseback shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the protests “sparked feelings and reactions similar” to the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, which took place during a protest murder of Trump supporters on Jan.6.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed in the violence on Capitol Hill after Trump urged his supporters to “fight” as the U.S. Congress meets to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

An explosion caused by police ammunition is seen as Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, DC [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]

“The incidents of violence and vandalism that took place in the historic Red Fort on January 26 aroused similar feelings and reactions in India, as did the incidents that occurred on Capitol Hill on January 6 and are being dealt with in accordance with respective local laws. “. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Srivastava said.

The ministry’s remarks came shortly after the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday urged the Indian government to resume “dialogue” with the protesting farmers.

“We encourage any dispute between the parties to be resolved through dialogue,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement that also offered general support for the government’s efforts to “improve the efficiency of Indian markets and attract more private sector investment ”.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said on Wednesday that peaceful protests and unhindered access to the Internet are “fundamental to free speech” and “the hallmark of any flourishing democracy,” referring to black -out of Internet on the sites of protest by the Indian authorities.

The Foreign Office comments also came as Modi’s administration criticized celebrity support for the farmer protests by pop singer Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, among others.

Indian police said on Thursday she was also investigate a protest “toolbox” shared by Thunberg on Twitter, while a right-wing Hindu group staged a protest in New Delhi against comments by foreign celebrities.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers remain camped on the fringes of India’s capital to continue the months-long protest against new farm laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of businesses.

The protests that began in November pose a huge challenge to Modi who said the laws were needed to modernize Indian agriculture.