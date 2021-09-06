India denies subsidized food grains to millions of its poor

New Delhi, India – Tabassum Nisha lives in a slum in a cramped corner of the Malviya Nagar district of New Delhi with her five children.

The 38-year-old widow, who worked as a housekeeper, survived on a monthly income of $ 50 when she needed more than double that amount to feed her children.

Barely able to make ends meet, Nisha lost her job when a sudden lockdown was announced by the Indian government in March last year to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

She sort of fed her children during the months of confinement, seeking small loans from neighbors and traders. When they stopped helping her, she turned to charities in the city for help.

It became increasingly difficult for Nisha to feed her children, and she married her 18-year-old daughter in December of last year to ease her burden.

Nisha believed the lockdown wouldn’t last longer than 2020. But another was announced in April this year as the country faced a brutal second wave of the virus.

This time there was no charity to feed her and her children. She said she survived the second lockdown on one meal a day.

Now, the anticipation of a third COVID lockdown leaves her in fear of starving to death.

Tabbasum Nisha in her cabin in the Malviya Nagar district of New Delhi [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

Nisha is among the millions of poor Indians who have been excluded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship food security program, the Pradhan Mantri Ghareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). Reason: they do not have a ration card.

The ration card is a document issued by various state governments to households eligible to purchase subsidized food grains from the public distribution system under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Ration cards based on the 2011 census

Since 2013, Nisha has applied for a ration card – three times. Despite its eligibility, it was never issued.

The PMGKAY, which boasts of being the world’s largest food security program, aims to feed India’s poorest during the pandemic. It provides five kilograms (11 pounds) of free rice or wheat and one kilogram (two pounds) of pulses per person to each family holding a ration card, in addition to the regular fees that come with the card.

However, Nisha cannot get one because the state of Delhi, where she lives, has exhausted her quota of the number of people who can be issued a ration card.

In 2021, 22 of India’s 29 states had less than 5% of their remaining quota.

This is because the quota is based on the 2011 census, which makes it a gross underestimate. The next census, which is expected to be completed this year, has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a decade, there has been a substantial increase in the number of people not covered by the NFSA.

Consider this. When the Delhi government announced in 2020 that it would give out food grains without ration cards as a temporary measure in the event of a pandemic, in addition to the 7.3 million people who had ration cards, more than 6, Another 9 million who did not have a card also showed up.

“It is an underestimation of ration card quotas that almost half of Delhi’s population in need of food security in the event of a pandemic is excluded from the main food security program,” Amrita told Al Jazeera Johri, member of the Right to Food campaign.

Like Nisha, Rahela, 51, who has a name, applied for a ration card in 2018. Radha, 37, asked in 2019 and Haripyari, 22, in 2021. All are waiting for news from the government.

Others, like Rani Devi, 60, and Nuzat Bano, 22, cannot apply at all due to complex eligibility requirements, such as proof of residence, electricity bills and others. documents.

Rani Devi, 60, sitting in her room which also serves as the kitchen, bathroom and living room [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

“If this is the situation in the nation’s capital, what would be the state in rural India? Johri asked.

“We could also starve to death”

The direct result of a flawed public distribution system is the exclusion of India’s most vulnerable, people already reeling from hunger and unemployment during a pandemic.

The phenomenon has even led some people to starve.

Last year, five-year-old Sonia died in the nearby town of Agra, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, because her family had nothing to eat for 15 days during the coronavirus shutdown. The girl’s family received a ration card after her death made headlines.

“If we don’t get a ration card before the third wave, we could starve too,” Rahela, who has a family of four to feed, told Al Jazeera.

The NFSA covers 50 percent of India’s urban population and 75 percent of the rural population, providing them with subsidized food grains through the public distribution system through ration cards.

The distribution of maps by state was last determined by the Planning Commission of India, using data from the National Household Consumption Survey (NSS) for 2011-2012.

More than 10 years have passed since the release of this data, with experts such as Dipa Sinha, assistant professor of economics at Ambedkar University in New Delhi, calling it “political blindness”.

“The government is aware of this huge gap on paper and on the ground. They don’t want to increase the food grain subsidy because increasing the subsidy would directly increase India’s budget deficit. This despite the surplus grain available in India, ”Sinha told Al Jazeera.

Nida Praveen’s mother, Nuzat Bano, could not feed her all day. Bano, a Delhi resident, does not have a ration card [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

Currently India’s granaries, controlled by the Food Corporation of India, are brimming with a record 100 million metric tonnes of grain, about three times the standard for buffer stock.

“The fine line between death and life”

In May 2020, when images of a mass exodus of migrant workers marching on the highways began to appear on television screens, the Supreme Court of India took action, uninvited.

The highest court recognized that most migrant workers suffering from hunger and extreme poverty were excluded from the public distribution system because they did not have ration cards.

“Faced with criticism, the government announced in May 2020 that it would provide rations to 80 million people who do not have ration cards, but only for the months of May and June,” Johri said.

“However, even this was not implemented correctly. Data shows that the government was only able to identify and distribute food grains to 28 million beneficiaries.

Johri said states such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have distributed less than 3% of the food grains given to them.

When a similar situation arose in 2021, the government told the highest court on June 9 that its 2020 program was only valid for two months and that it had asked states to put in place their own programs. depending on the needs.

Some states gave no grain to those without ration cards while others provided one-time relief.

When away from work, Nisha says she often goes without food to feed her children.

“I want to educate my children. That is why I did not force them to work children. I don’t remember when I last fed them milk or eggs. We mainly eat potatoes because it is the cheapest to get, ”she told Al Jazeera.

India was ranked 94th – or “alarming” – in the 2020 Global Hunger Index of 107 countries.

“The government does not accept that people are starving to death. There is a general notion that locking out causes hunger when all is well after that. There are no jobs, the informal economy is badly affected by the pandemic and the government refuses to see it, ”Sinha said.

Rani Devi with her two granddaughters in their slum in New Delhi [Srishti Jaswal/Al Jazeera]

When Al Jazeera visited Rani Devi’s hut, she had nothing to eat except frozen fat and salt. The 60-year-old widow is responsible for feeding her three grandchildren.

Her 14-year-old grandson is a rickshaw puller and the sole breadwinner in the family. He earns between $ 4 and $ 5 a day.

“The government does not realize that the exclusion error is more serious than the inclusion error. Often times, the poor quality of cereals and grains supplied under the public distribution system is a fine line between death and life, ”Sinha told Al Jazeera.

“If Sonia’s family had a ration card, they might still be malnourished but alive.

In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that food grains should not be refused without a ration card to those in need.

This year, the highest court reiterated its order, adding that the quota should be revised based on current population estimates. The court also ordered all state governments to provide dry rations to the hungry for as long as the pandemic continues in India.

“However, no such plan has yet been devised by state governments,” activist Anjali Bhardwaj told Al Jazeera. She said she sent legal opinions to several states, asking them why they had not complied with the Supreme Court’s directive.

In a response to Bhardwaj on August 24, the Federal Ministry of Consumer, Food and Public Distribution said any revision of quota estimates would only be possible after the release of the next census.

“Most likely, the next census will be released once the pandemic is over. What will these people do during the pandemic? Are they going to starve? asked Bhardwaj.

“Time and time again, the courts have upheld not only a citizen’s right to life, but also a citizen’s right to live with dignity. What dignity is left when a person is forced to beg for food? “