India: Cyclone Nivar hits land with rains and floods

A powerful cyclonic storm hit India’s southeast coast early Thursday, uprooting trees and packing strong winds and rains as tens of thousands took refuge in shelters.

The Nivar center made landfall at 3:05 am local time (9:35 pm GMT Wednesday) near Pondicherry with winds of up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) per hour.

Tamil Nadu Minister RB Udhayakumar said on Wednesday evening that around 175,000 people had been transferred to shelters across the state as local authorities declared a public holiday on Wednesday and Thursday, shutting down all but ’emergency.

Thousands of state and national emergency personnel have been deployed to the southern regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry, as authorities have suspended power to several towns to avoid d ” damage the electrical network.

A woman from Tamil Nadu died after a perimeter wall collapsed following heavy rains on Wednesday evening, local media reported.

Originally classified as a “very severe cyclonic storm” as it swirled in the Bay of Bengal, Nivar weakened after making landfall in a “severe cyclonic storm”, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is expected to move north and weaken further over the next few hours, the meteorological office added.

The danger “is not over yet because part of the cyclone is still over the sea although the center is above land,” IMD tweeted.

High winds uprooted trees and knocked over electricity pylons as downpours hit parts of the area causing flash floods.

Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district has recorded nearly 244 millimeters of rain since Wednesday morning, with a severe weather warning for new thunderstorms in place for the state.

Residents shelter from heavy rain under umbrellas while walking along a deserted road as Cyclone Nivar approaches India’s southeast coast in Pondicherry [Arun Sankar/AFP]

Flight operations at Chennai Airport were suspended until Thursday morning and metro services were cut off.

In Pondicherry, home to 1.6 million people, the rain-soaked streets and markets were deserted and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi called on residents to stay indoors and follow instructions from the authorities.

“Move to high places wherever you are. There are rescue centers. Please come and visit, ”Bedi said in a video message on Twitter.

The Navy said its ships, planes and crew were on standby to help with disaster relief.

But residents of some pockets along the coast were reluctant to abandon their homes and fishing boats and move into government shelters.

In Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, authorities said they were also monitoring reservoir and lake levels closely to avoid a repeat of the 2015 floods that killed several hundred people.

Lake Chembarambakkam, outside Chennai, dumped additional water due to heavy rains amid flood warnings to residents of low-lying areas.

No evacuation orders were issued in Sri Lanka but heavy rains were expected, especially in the north of the island.

Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea.

More than 110 people have died after “super cyclone” Amphan ravaged eastern India and Bangladesh in May, razing villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.

But the death toll was far lower than the thousands of deaths in previous cyclones of this size, thanks to improved weather forecasts and better response plans.