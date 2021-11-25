India court commutes death sentences in rape case of photojournalist

The High Court commutes the death sentences of three men convicted of gang rape in 2013 at the Shakti Mills complex in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indian court commuted three men’s death sentences convicted in a gang rape case which has heightened public outrage over women’s safety in India.

The 2013 assault followed another high-profile gang rape the year before that left a woman dead in New Delhi, sparking nationwide protests that resulted in tougher anti-rape laws.

The three men in Mumbai, as well as two accomplices, trapped and raped repeatedly a 22-year-old photojournalist who was on assignment in an abandoned factory.

The Shakti Mills complex is located next to a trendy area of ​​apartments, office buildings, shops and restaurants in India’s financial hub.

Journalists protest gang rape of Indian photojournalist in Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir [File: Jaipal Singh/EPA]

The attack appalled residents of Mumbai, a metropolis considered much safer for women than the capital New Delhi, sparking protests in the city and an uproar in the national parliament.

Mumbai police arrested the three defendants and their accomplices within a week of the incident.

The arrests prompted a 19-year-old telephone operator to come forward and accuse the trio of having raped her in the same place a month earlier, with two different accomplices.

The seven defendants – including two minors – were convicted of the two rapes.

The 2012 New Delhi case led to a change in the law to make repeat rapists liable to the death penalty.

The three men convicted in the two Mumbai assaults were sentenced to hanging, the first of such sentences under the amended legislation.

At the time of sentencing, they were 19, 21 and 28 years old.

The Mumbai High Court upheld their convictions on Thursday, but reduced the sentences to “rigorous life imprisonment” without parole.

“Death puts an end to the concept of repentance,” the judge said, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

“We cannot say that the accused only deserved the death penalty. They deserve life imprisonment for repenting of the offense they have committed.