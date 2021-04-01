World
India condemns violence in Myanmar, calls for maximum restraint – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: India condemned violence in Myanmar and expressed her condolences for the loss of life, as she called for maximum restraint and called for the Release detained leaders.
The Burmese military overthrew the country’s government on February 1 and seized power for a year, detaining prominent political figures, including a de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint. The coup sparked protests and other acts of civil disobedience, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people during the military crackdown.
The UN Security Council held closed-door consultations on the situation in Myanmar on Wednesday.
The Permanent Representative of India to United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti tweeted that in his remarks during the closed-door meeting he “made these points: Condemn the violence, Condemn the loss of life, Urge with maximum restraint, Our unwavering commitment to democratic transition, Release of detained leaders and welcome @ASEAN efforts. ”
He added that during the meeting he insisted that “the situation must be resolved peacefully, needs greater commitment, meet the hopes and aspirations of the people and extend assistance to the Rakhine State Development Program “.
Last week, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned in “the strongest terms” the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and youth, by security forces in Myanmar.
“The continued military crackdown, which today has resulted in the highest daily death toll since protests against the coup began last month, is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response. It is essential to find an urgent solution to this crisis, ”he added. the UN chief had declared March 27, the bloodiest day since protests against the February 1 coup began, when security forces killed at least 107 people, including 7 children.
Guterres reiterated his urgent call for the military to refrain from violence and repression and said those responsible for serious human rights violations in Myanmar must be held accountable.
The Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, also reported on the Council’s private consultations.
In his remarks, obtained by, Burgener warned that a “bloodbath is imminent” in the country and added that more than 520 people had been killed since the coup attempt in early February. “The urgency of a solution to this crisis could not be clearer,” she said.
Burgener said the most serious international crimes and violations of international law seem to be happening in plain sight. “I fear this trend will become bloodier as the Commander-in-Chief appears determined to consolidate his illegal hold on power through force.”
Burgener called on those who have access to the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s armed forces, to let them know how much his actions have damaged the country’s reputation, have become a threat to the future of its citizens as well as to ” safety of neighbors. countries. ”
Stressing that the military leaders have made it clear that they are unable to run the country, Burgener said civilian rule must be restored.
“It is our duty to help restore a return to civilian rule under the elected government led by President Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi, which this Security Council rightly continues to call “members of the government”. ”
Burgener said she plans to visit the region soon, hopefully next week, as a continuation of her close consultations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other leaders.
Having warned that the crisis is rapidly unraveling the already fragile public health sector amid a global pandemic, she called on the Security Council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multidimensional disaster in the heart of Asia. She sounded the alarm that the hard-won gains of the democratic transition and the peace process are disappearing.
“Mediation requires dialogue, but the Myanmar military has closed its doors to most countries around the world. It appears that the military would only engage when it feels capable of containing the situation through repression and terror, ”she said.
Urging the Council for a firm, unified and resolute international response, she said the UN body “must consider potentially meaningful action that can turn the tide of events in Myanmar.”
United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that the “shameful, cowardly and brutal” actions of the military and police – who were filmed shooting protesters as they flee, and who did not spare even young children – “must be stopped immediately. The international community has a responsibility to protect the people from Myanmar against atrocious crimes. ”
Since the Burmese army took power on February 1, thousands of people have been arbitrarily arrested and many have been forcibly disappeared, the UN said.
