India is a crucial link in the immunization supply chain. Amid hoarding by the United States and other wealthy countries, India gave in or sold tens of millions of doses to other countries, even though it is struggling to vaccinate its own population. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the availability of vaccines in India will determine how many doses go overseas.

While vaccines were initially only available in public hospitals, India is now giving vaccines in private clinics and huge makeshift vaccination centers, and is considering making them available in pharmacies as well. Vaccination hours have been extended and eligible people can register in person and receive a vaccine the same day, bypassing an online scheduling system.

The Indian government is catching up. Since he launched a nationwide immunization campaign two months ago, the turnout has been disappointing. Less than 3 percent of the population has received an injection, including about half of the health workers. At the current rate, it will take about a decade for India to vaccinate 70% of its population, according to an estimate. By comparison, roughly A quarter of the population of the United States has had at least one stroke.

Not everyone in India has internet access to register for a photo online. But the campaign has also been plagued by public skepticism. The government approved a nationally developed vaccine called Covaxin even before its safety and efficacy trials were completed, though preliminary conclusions since then have suggested that it works.

The other vaccine available in India is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been suspended in some countries after a number of patients reported blood clots and strokes, although scientists I did not find a link between blows and afflictions.