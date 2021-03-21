India battles second wave of Covid-19 and vaccine skepticism
MUMBAI – India is rushing to contain a second wave of the coronavirus, but its vaccination campaign faces skeptics like Akbar Mohamed Patel.
A resident of the densely populated Dharavi slum in Mumbai, Mr Patel survived a severe coronavirus episode in May. The first wave prompted Mumbai officials to shut down its housing complex, confining thousands of people for nearly two months.
Yet the current campaign has been marred by a slow initial government rollout, as well as skepticism and apathy from people like Mr. Patel and his neighbors. “On social media, we learn that it’s a big game to make money,” Patel said. Regarding the vaccine, he said, “a lot has been hidden”.
The coronavirus, once apparently in retreat, is spreading again across India. Confirmed infections have risen to around 31,600 per day, up from around 9,800 in February. In a recent period of two weeks, deaths increased by 82%.
The outbreak centers on the state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, the country’s financial center. Entire districts of the state have returned to lockdown. Scientists are looking to see if a new strain found there is more virulent, like the variants found in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.
Officials are under pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aggressively step up testing and vaccination, especially in Mumbai, to avoid disruptions like last year. nationwide dramatic lockdown and resulting economic recession.
“I’m very adamant that we should stop it, contain it, right here,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, an intensive care doctor at a private hospital in Mumbai and a member of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.
India’s vaccination campaign could have global consequences.
Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an expected drop in stocks of Covid-19 vaccines in Britain came from a almost a month late in the delivery of five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine currently being manufactured in India. The reasons for the delay are not clear, but the manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, said the expeditions will depend in part on the domestic needs of the Indians.
India is a crucial link in the immunization supply chain. Amid hoarding by the United States and other wealthy countries, India gave in or sold tens of millions of doses to other countries, even though it is struggling to vaccinate its own population. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the availability of vaccines in India will determine how many doses go overseas.
While vaccines were initially only available in public hospitals, India is now giving vaccines in private clinics and huge makeshift vaccination centers, and is considering making them available in pharmacies as well. Vaccination hours have been extended and eligible people can register in person and receive a vaccine the same day, bypassing an online scheduling system.
The Indian government is catching up. Since he launched a nationwide immunization campaign two months ago, the turnout has been disappointing. Less than 3 percent of the population has received an injection, including about half of the health workers. At the current rate, it will take about a decade for India to vaccinate 70% of its population, according to an estimate. By comparison, roughly A quarter of the population of the United States has had at least one stroke.
Not everyone in India has internet access to register for a photo online. But the campaign has also been plagued by public skepticism. The government approved a nationally developed vaccine called Covaxin even before its safety and efficacy trials were completed, though preliminary conclusions since then have suggested that it works.
The other vaccine available in India is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been suspended in some countries after a number of patients reported blood clots and strokes, although scientists I did not find a link between blows and afflictions.
Part of the lukewarm response can boil down to apathy. A national study published in February found that one in five Indians was likely to have already had Covid-19. Surveys carried out in cities show even higher prevalence rates. The disease is just one of many that worry people in India, along with tuberculosis, dengue fever and bird flu. Many people are struggling to recover from the huge financial impact of India’s lockdown last year and cannot afford to take time off work to line up for a shot.
“These are people who use word of mouth. Bread and butter depend on their daily work. They cannot sit back and relax and wait for the wave to dissipate, ”said Kiran Dighavkar, the Mumbai district deputy commissioner who understands Dharavi. “They can’t afford quarantine, so the only option is to vaccinate these people as soon as possible.”
Health experts urge Modi to do more, including making the vaccine accessible to more people. Seniors, healthcare and frontline workers, and some people with medical conditions are currently eligible for vaccines.
“I would try to put the injection in the arm of every Indian aged 18 and over, and I would do it now,” said Dr NK Ganguly, president of a medical research institute in New Delhi.
Persuading the 800,000 residents of Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, to get vaccinated is seen as essential. Residents travel for work to all corners of the city of 20 million people. Authorities are reintroducing what they called the Dharavi model earlier in the pandemic: if the disease can be contained there, transmission can be curbed throughout the city and even further afield.
It will not be easy, even if only three miles away, a gigantic vaccination center administers around 15,000 vaccines per day, free of charge.
Day and night, Dharavi is teeming with life. People spill out of thin corrugated iron houses, stacked on top of each other like matchboxes, on crowded, mostly unpaved, lanes connected by loose electric wire. Animals slide between parked motorcycles and piles of debris. Shops, tanneries and factories are crowded next to places of worship and community toilets.
“We’ve been fine the whole time,” said Abdul Razad Rakim, a 61-year-old diabetic, from a folding chair outside the small apartment he shares with his wife, Shamim. “Why do we have to go?”
A few steps away, Janabai Shinde, a former janitor in the city’s health department, was crouched in her forward step, getting up every few minutes to spit red tobacco juice into a sewer.
“I walk down this path. I sit here to get some fresh air. I haven’t been out much since the lockdown, ”Ms. Shinde said. Her son, who works for the city, has already registered her for a trip to a vaccination center. She said she hoped her neighbors would join her.
“It’s for our good,” she said.
The Mumbai government has enlisted aid groups to set up assistance services in Dharavi, where residents can ask questions and complete the online registration to make an appointment for a free photo shoot.
Plans are underway to set up a vaccination center within the boundaries of the slum and to reopen an institutional quarantine center with thousands of beds, according to Mr. Dighavkar, the deputy commissioner.
Last week, as Maharashtra recorded its highest number of new cases since September, the chief executive of a disaster relief group gave a pep talk at Gold Filled Heights, a widely distributed apartment complex. occupied by members of the Jain religious group, who manage many jewels. companies in Dharavi.
“We cannot let the virus spread again,” said Managing Director Shantilal Muttha. “If it spreads to Dharavi, it becomes a threat to all of Mumbai and Maharashtra.”
Jyoti Shelar contributed reporting.
Source link