India attacks Pak and OIC for raising Kashmir issue with UNHRC | News from India – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India criticized on Wednesday Pakistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for raising the issue of Kashmir before the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (UNHRC).
India, addressing the 48th session of the HRC, said Pakistan openly supports and funds terrorists, including those banned by the UN, as part of state policy.
India’s response was given by Pawan Badhe, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.
“The council is aware of Pakistan’s attempts to distract the council from serious human rights violations perpetrated by its government, including in the territories it occupies,” Badhe said.
“India, as not only the largest democracy in the world, but also a solidly functioning and vibrant democracy, does not need lessons from a failed state like Pakistan, which is the epicenter of terrorism. and the worst human rights violator, ”he said.
India also raised concerns about Pakistan’s failure to protect minorities and how women from minority communities are victims of crimes.
“Pakistan has failed to protect the rights of its minorities, including Sikhs, Hindus, Christians and Ahmadis. Thousands of women and girls from minority communities are victims of kidnappings, forced marriages and conversions in Pakistan, ”India told UNHRC.
“Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, murders and kidnappings have been used as a tool of subjugation and to muzzle any form of dissent or criticism. The impunity with which such abuses have been perpetrated reveals the emptiness of Pakistan’s commitment to human rights. Badhé added.
India also denounced the OIC for raising the issue of Kashmir in the council, saying the group lacked standing to comment on the country’s internal affairs.
“The OIC has left itself powerless to be taken hostage by Pakistan, which holds the presidency of its Geneva section, to serve its own agenda. It is for the OIC members to decide whether it is in their interest to allow Pakistan to do so. ,” he said.
(With contributions from the agency)
