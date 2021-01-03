India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and 1 more
NEW DELHI – India approved two coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, one made by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and the other developed in India, for emergency use, a major step towards stopping the spread of the coronavirus in one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.
The approvals were announced at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Dr VG Somani, Comptroller General of Drugs in India, said the decision to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and a local vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech came after “careful consideration” of both by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. , the Indian pharmaceutical regulator.
Indian regulators are still considering approvals for other vaccines. One, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, has already been approved in the United States and Europe. Another, Sputnik V, seems to be less advanced.
Britain became the first country on Wednesday to grant emergency approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Argentina quickly followed suit.
Officials in India acted quickly for several reasons. The country is No. 2 confirmed infections behind the United States, and the epidemic is largely considered worse as official figures suggest. The pandemic has devastated the economy, and the unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. Education has been disrupted, which has raised concerns long term impact on the youth of the country.
India will now face major challenges. Doses for over 1.3 billion people must be paid for and distributed across a vast country. Government officials could also face doubts among the public about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, fueled in part by the government’s lack of transparency on clinical trial protocols.
The effort has already seen setbacks. The Serum Institute, an Indian drug maker who has reached an agreement to produce the Oxford vaccine even before its effectiveness was proven, only managed to manufacture about a tenth of the 400 million doses it had pledged to manufacture by the end of the year.
The Bharat Biotech vaccine, called Covaxin, is still in phase 3 clinical trials in India and has not published efficacy data. Dr Somani, the regulator, said the vaccine has so far been given to 22,500 trial participants, “and the vaccine has been shown to be safe.
The AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech vaccine require two doses, Dr Somani said. He did not say whether participants in the continuing clinical trials of Bharat Biotech received both doses.
The government says it is ready. To get the vaccine through to a country known for its size and sometimes unreliable routes, officials will use the knowledge of national polio and newborn immunization campaigns, as well as the skills and flexibility used. in Gigantic general election in India, where the ballot boxes are delivered to the borders of the country.
The Serum Institute says it is on track to ramp up production of the vaccine, known as Covishield in India. With $ 270 million of its own funds and $ 300 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates FoundationSerum plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 100 million doses per month by February, said Mayank Sen, a spokesperson for the company.
As a first step, the Serum Institute signed a pact with AstraZeneca to manufacture one billion doses of vaccine for low and middle income countries. The vaccine is attractive to developing countries because it is cheaper to manufacture and easier to transport than those that require colder temperatures during storage and transport.
The Serum Institute has experienced production delays as it builds new facilities to manufacture the vaccine. He says so has already produced between 40 million and 50 million doses for the world. The company’s chief executive, Adar Poonawalla, told reporters on Monday that the majority of the doses would be administered to India.
Indian officials have been vague about how many doses they expect to receive and when. Mr Sen said the Serum Institute has not made a firm deal with the Indian government, but has pledged to reserve most of its existing stocks for India.
“The government has yet to sign the documents and the final dotted line, but this is based on the initial discussions we had because we always said India was going to be the priority,” Sen said. .
Pending approval of the vaccine by the World Health Organization, Serum will begin supplying other developing countries with doses at manufacturing cost, Sen said.
India’s approval process has also been delayed. The Serum Institute applied for emergency use authorization early last month, but regulators have asked for additional details on clinical trials, including whether someone involved in the trials has experienced any medical complications.
The details of this claim are unclear. After receiving the Covishield vaccine on October 1, a 40-year-old volunteer from Chennai, India publicly reported neurological symptoms in a legal notice to the Serum Institute. The company responded by threatening to sue for libel and demanding that the trial volunteer pay around $ 13.7 million. Although negative health effects from vaccine trials are rare, health experts said the Serum Institute risked promoting misinformation by appearing to punish someone for speaking out.
Mr Poonawalla said on Monday that the Serum Institute had submitted the additional information requested by regulators. She denied that the issues reported by the trial participant in Chennai had anything to do with Covishield, but declined to comment on the charges of trying to intimidate that person.
Indian officials have drawn up an ambitious plan to immunize the country’s huge population, which they said would be the largest such effort in the country’s history.
India plans to launch a vaccination campaign in the first three months of the year that will cover around a quarter of the population by August. The first 30 million people vaccinated will be health care providers, then police and other frontline workers. For the remaining 270 million people, authorities will focus on people over the age of 50 or who have conditions that could make them more vulnerable.
The rest of the population will be vaccinated depending on the availability of vaccines and the latest scientific knowledge.
India has a long history of immunizing its people. The first mass vaccination in India took place in 1802, to control smallpox. Later efforts suffered from misinformation and slow acceptance.
The country has made progress in recent years. In the fight against polio, government officials have launched information campaigns on religious leaders, helping to almost eradicate the disease. According to a study, a mass measles vaccination campaign saved the lives of tens of thousands of children between 2010 and 2013.
For the coronavirus campaign, the national government has asked states to prepare vaccination strategies. Some have formed working groups at the state, district and bloc levels. More than 20,000 health workers in around 260 districts have so far been trained to administer the vaccine, India’s health ministry said.
The government plans to use the framework of its universal immunization program for pregnant women and newborns – one of the largest and cheapest public health interventions in the world.
India’s Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday that airlines, airports and ground handlers have been urged to make plans for transporting vaccine vials in cold temperatures.
This week, health workers in four Indian states performed wrinkle-smoothing exercise. Health officials in different locations distributed more than 100 doses of the placebo vaccine to trainers. They then tracked the dose temperatures throughout the journey from the train depot to the vaccination site, as well as when and whether they reached the intended patients.
India will need to further improve its ability to store and move vaccines under temperature-controlled conditions – known as the cold chain network – as well as improve distribution methods and train new workers.
India may need to double the number of health workers from the current 2.5 million, said Thekkekara Jacob John, senior virologist in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
“It’s a Herculean task,” John said of the vaccination effort. “And the challenge is not the densely populated cities, but the rural areas – which are home to the real India.”
Government officials will also need to stop the rumors, he said. Chat groups on WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging service widely used in India, have already become a hotbed of misinformation about side effects.
A month ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to keep an eye out for those trying to spread rumors about the vaccine, which he called “anti-national and anti-human,” and urged politicians to help raise awareness.
Mr Modi renewed the call on Thursday, calling the continued fight against the virus an unknown enemy.
“Beware of rumors,” he said, “And as responsible citizens, refrain from posting messages on social media without checking.”
