India approves Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and 1 more

NEW DELHI – India approved two coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, one made by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford and the other developed in India, for emergency use, a major step towards stopping the spread of the coronavirus in one of the hardest-hit countries in the world.

The approvals were announced at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Dr VG Somani, Comptroller General of Drugs in India, said the decision to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and a local vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech came after “careful consideration” of both by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization. , the Indian pharmaceutical regulator.

Indian regulators are still considering approvals for other vaccines. One, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, has already been approved in the United States and Europe. Another, Sputnik V, seems to be less advanced.

Britain became the first country on Wednesday to grant emergency approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Argentina quickly followed suit.