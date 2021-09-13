Increase the retirement age

Source: United Nations Population Division.

PORTLAND, United States, September 13 (IPS) – Raise the retirement age! It is the simple, clear and inescapable message that economy and demography send to governments around the world.

The rapidly rising costs of national pension systems are calling into question the solvency and long-term sustainability of these pension programs. The continued aging of human populations with the decrease in the relative size of the workforce, the growing proportion of retirees and increasing longevity are the inescapable realities of the modern demographic era to which governments are forced to respond. ‘attack.

The sooner policymakers begin the necessary process of raising the official retirement age, the better for pension funds, current workers and retirees. Postponing decisions to raise the retirement age creates financial hardship for governments, economic uncertainties for financial markets and investors, and worrying concerns for workers and families.

Raising the statutory retirement age strengthens government retirement programs by reducing the total amount of benefits and encouraging men and women to work longer. It also increases the size of the country’s workforce and reduces the size of the retired population.

Additionally, working longer improves a person’s potential retirement finances by generating more retirement savings and reducing the number of years spent in retirement. It also plays an important role in maintaining the activity and mental engagement of the elderly and helps to slow the rate of cognitive decline in old age.

The retirement age for both women and men should be gradually raised to 70, without early retirement with reduced benefits. At age 70, the average number of years of remaining life expected in the world has fallen from just under 9 years in 1950 to almost 14 years today, and is expected to approach 16 years by the middle of the century.

Source: United Nations Population Division.

In many countries, the expected life years at age 70 have increased significantly in recent years and are expected to reach even higher levels in the years to come. By 2050, for example, the expected number of years of life at age 70 is expected to be around 20 in many developed countries, including Canada, France, Italy, Japan, and the United States. , and over 15 years for many developing countries, including Brazil and China.

It is important to remember that the legal retirement age for the first national retirement programs was generally higher than life expectancy at birth. Germany, which was the first nation to adopt an old age insurance program in 1889, lowered the retirement age from 70 to 65 in 1916, well beyond life expectancy at the birth at this time.

In addition, when the United States passed the Social Security Act in 1935, the statutory retirement age of 65 was several years higher than the average life expectancy at birth in the mid-1930s. Likewise, when China set the retirement age in the early 1950s, people were expected to live just over four decades, years less than the official retirement age.

Raising the retirement age is by and large unpopular. Unlike most bureaucratic changes and administrative adjustments to government programs and policies, raising the retirement age is vilified by much of the public.

Rather than raising the retirement age, other suggestions have been made to deal with the rising costs and expected insolvency of pension systems. These suggestions include increasing taxes on the working and wealthy, cutting pension benefits, and readjusting national government budgets. However, these proposals are generally rejected by policy makers and opposed by various sectors of society.

As has been observed in the past in many countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Croatia, Greece, Iran, Russia and the United Kingdom, it can be expected that loud parts of the public are opposing, protesting and even striking against even relatively small increases. at the legal retirement age. However, these objections, protests and demonstrations should not deter policymakers from gradually raising the statutory retirement age to 70.

While official retirement ages are slowly increasing in various countries, the average age at which people actually retire is often below the statutory retirement age. In many European countries as well as in Australia, Canada and the United States, the average retirement age is not several years below the official retirement age.

Moreover, it is generally true that women live longer than men, by around five years on average. However, despite the advantage of women’s life expectancy, the legal retirement age for women is lower than that for men in many countries, including Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile. , China, Iran, Israel, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Viet Nam. In China, for example, the retirement age in China is currently 60 for men and 55 for female civil servants and 50 for female workers.

At typical retirement ages, there are considerable variations between countries in the proportion of the population remaining in the labor force. For example, some countries have a large percentage of their population aged 65 and over in the labor force, such as South Korea (35%), Iceland (32%) and Japan (25%). In contrast, many countries, especially in Europe, have relatively low percentages of their elderly population remaining in the labor force, notably Spain (3%), France (3%) and Italy (5%) .

Source: OECD.

Raising the retirement age from around 60 to 70 would increase the proportion of the population remaining in the workforce and reduce the proportion of those who would qualify for retirement benefits. While 13 percent of the world’s population is aged 60 and over, the proportion aged 70 and over is half that level, or around 6 percent.

Source: United Nations Population Division.

In many countries, the percentage of the population aged 70 and over is also around half of the percentage aged 60 and over. For example, in 2020, the proportions of the populations aged 70 and over and 60 and over are 17 and 7% in China, 23 and 11% in the United States and 29 and 16% in Germany.

In short, simply raising the retirement age from around 60 to 70 would not only increase the size of the labor force, but also significantly reduce the size of the retiree population receiving government-funded benefits. In addition, raising the retirement age will avoid reducing benefits to retirees. Many retirees, especially at lower income levels, depend on government retirement benefits to cover their basic expenses.

Political rhetoric, public protests and fairness arguments against raising the retirement age will not alter the fundamental economic, demographic and historical facts surrounding government-sponsored retirement programs. For most countries, the costs of national pension systems are increasing and calling into question the solvency and sustainability of these programs. At the same time, the relative size of the workforce is shrinking, populations are aging, and the proportions of retirees increase with increasing lifespan.

The responsible response to today’s economic and demographic realities is for governments to gradually raise the retirement age to 70, and the sooner the better.

Joseph chamie is a consultant demographer, former director of the United Nations Population Division and author of numerous publications on population issues, including his recent book, “Births, deaths, migration and other important population issues. “