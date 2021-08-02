Increase revenues and protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Credit: Alliance for Tobacco Control in Southeast Asia (SEATCA)

CAPETOWN / BANGKOK, Aug 02 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on millions of families and harmed economies in countries around the world. Rich countries with higher vaccination rates have opened up their economies before poor countries which are still struggling to fight the pandemic.

Still, there is a simple recipe for improving people’s health and increasing income to pay for vaccines and economic recovery. This simple recipe requires only one ingredient: the implementation of an evidence-based tobacco tax policy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tax and tariff measures are the most effective ways to reduce the demand for tobacco, which in turn will save lives, reduce public health spending and increase tax revenues. .

Smoking is now a recognized risk factor for the serious consequences of COVID-19. Therefore, countries with a high prevalence of smoking such as Indonesia and Vietnam are quite vulnerable during the pandemic.

Many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are struggling to reduce their persistently high smoking levels while spending a significant portion of their health budgets on tobacco-related illnesses.

These avoidable expenses along with the expenses related to the pandemic put finance ministries in a dilemma.

ASEAN countries are lagging behind in terms of using tobacco taxes to reduce tobacco consumption, although some countries like the Philippines have made significant progress in recent years.

Most ASEAN countries do not have a long-term fiscal policy plan and do not revise or update their policies according to their fiscal and public health goals. The main obstacles to effective tobacco tax policies include complex tax structures, small tax changes that do not decrease the affordability of tobacco use, and weak tax administration.

These obstacles are perpetuated by the interference of the tobacco industry. Transnational tobacco companies regularly target LMICs to increase their profits and have made special efforts to ensure their customers continue to smoke throughout the pandemic.

In the ASEAN region, which has 122 million smokers, the tobacco industry is thwarting tax increases to keep cigarette prices low, getting delays in paying taxes, offering promotions to customers, and providing charitable contributions to governments lacking the resources to gain political favor.

A 2020 investigation by the Southeast Asian Tobacco Control Alliance (SEATCA) in seven countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) revealed that the interference of the tobacco industry tobacco was one of the main obstacles to increasing excise tax revenues in the region.

The industry publishes exaggerated data on illicit trade, falsely predicts economic disasters, and co-opts leading allies to discourage tax increases. Policy makers and politicians must be aware of these industry efforts and protect the public interest from industry interference.

A recent study by SEATCA in four ASEAN countries (Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam) found that governments do not collect a substantial amount of tobacco tax revenue due to failure to raise tobacco taxes to recommended levels, to simplify complex tax structures and / or eliminate tax advantages for tobacco companies.

The study pointed out that 1.3 million premature deaths could have been prevented and that $ 4.81 billion in additional tax revenue could have been collected over the past two years if their governments had implemented effective tax policy. on tobacco.

Lao PDR is also losing tax revenue due to an unfair joint venture between the government and cigarette manufacturers which has led tobacco companies to fail to pay their fair share of tax and refuse to pay their compulsory contribution. the Tobacco Control Fund (TCF). created seven years ago.

As a result, the Laotian government lost excise duty revenue of over USD 142.9 million from 2002 to 2019 and TCF revenue of USD 18 million from 2014 to 2019.

Tobacco tax policy is an inexpensive tool that governments can use to generate sustainable income for health and social development. This could greatly help during the pandemic to pay for vaccinations and therapies in the fight against COVID-19.

LMICs seeking revenue to compensate for their financial and economic losses from the pandemic should prioritize tobacco tax policy as a public health intervention, as it has the potential to both save lives and generate substantial income.

Dr Hana Ross is the Principal Research Officer of Excise Economics Research (REEP), at the University of Cape Town, South Africa and Sophapan Ratanachena-McWhortor is the tobacco tax program manager for SEATCA

