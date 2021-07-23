Increase in jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso trigger record number of displacements (UNHCR)

Six percent of the population of this West African country are now internally displaced, with more than 1.3 million people uprooted in just over six weeks, according to the latest government figures. .

No slowing down

The speed of internal displacement shows no signs of slowing down as attacks on civilians and security forces continue unabated, UNHCR Spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva.

In the first six months of the year, 237,000 people fled their homes for other parts of the country, a large increase from the 96,000 recorded in the second half of 2020.

“UNHCR is also alarmed by the acceleration in the number of people from Burkina Faso forced to cross a border to find safety,” mentionned Mr. Baloch.

“Since January, more than 17,500 people have fled to neighboring countries, almost doubling the total number of refugees in the country in just six months. There are now 38,000 Burkinabè refugees and asylum seekers in the region.

A disturbing trend

About 11,000 Burkinabe asylum seekers are in neighboring Niger, up from 7,400 at the start of the year. Working with the authorities, UNHCR and partners are providing food, shelter, relief items and care, but violence and insecurity continue to hamper humanitarian access.

Some 900 asylum seekers arrived in the country last month from the northeastern village of Solhan after fleeing an assault in which 130 people were killed. This incident is the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since 2015.

Mali also hosts 20,000 Burkinabe asylum seekers, with 6,600 people arriving in the Timbuktu region this year alone. As humanitarian access is limited due to security conditions, UNHCR believes the number may be higher.

The agency also recently registered 179 asylum seekers in northern Benin, but thousands more are believed to be located in border areas inaccessible to aid workers due to insecurity.

“Continuing this worrying trend, Côte d’Ivoire welcomed its first Burkinabè asylum seekers in May, as some 430 people arrived in search of safety,” Baloch said.

Call to action

UNHCR has called for concerted action for peace and stability in Burkina Faso and neighboring central Sahel countries Mali and Niger, which are also experiencing a sharp increase in violence and displacement.

The agency is seeking $ 259.3 million for operations in the region this year, but so far only half of the funds have been received.