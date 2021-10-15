Inclusive education to break cycles of poverty

Street library in Mayotte, July 2016. Credit: François Phliponeau / ATD Fourth World – Joseph Wresinski Center

NEW YORK, October 15 (IPS) – In September 2021, children in the northern hemisphere returned to school after summer vacation. For some, the end of the holidays marked a return to normalcy and the joys of learning after facing months of school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the majority of children in the Global South, however, the return to reality seemed darker.

The digital divide leaves billions behind

Many children were unable to continue their education due to reported school closures in more than 188 countries. While governments have sought to implement solutions to keep children learning at home using broadcast and internet distance learning policies, nearly a third of children globally have could not use these solutions. UNICEF notes that three quarters of these students come either from rural areas, or from the poorest households, or from both: these children have been left behind due to the digital divide. As a result, the organization estimates that more than a billion children are at risk of falling behind in education.

In addition, many parents who had lost their source of income due to the pandemic had no choice but to take their children out of school so that they could support their families. Sadly, child labor has increased for the first time in two decades: It is now estimated that 160 million children are working, about 8 million more than in 2017, mainly in the agricultural sector; 9 million more are at risk of doing so due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inequalities and pandemic

While the pandemic has exacerbated the inequalities children suffer from in school, such inequalities are not new. The World Bank estimates that while 96 percent of children complete secondary school in OECD countries, this rate is only 35 percent in low-income countries. In 2018, a estimated at 258 million children and young people – mainly from poor households – were not in school.

While the number of children, adolescents and youth excluded from education declined steadily in the decade since 2000, progress has stalled since, especially for poor children in low-income countries. : in 2014, only A quarter of the poorest children in these countries have completed primary school. Indeed, in low- and lower-middle-income countries, the probability of enrollment in primary and secondary schools still depends to a large extent on parental income and education level.

Festival of Learning in Guatemala, November 2015. Credit: Sulma Flores / ATD Fourth World – Joseph Wresinski Center

Financial barriers to opportunities

Several important mechanisms are at work. While nearly 90% of low-income countries officially offer free primary education, the hidden costs remain high: transport costs, teaching materials and school supplies can be prohibitive, preventing parents from sending their children to school. ‘school. In addition, over 40% of low-income countries charge fees for lower secondary education. This can discourage low-income parents from sending their children to school, especially given the high opportunity costs involved when the alternative to secondary education is to contribute to family income through work. Lowering these financial barriers can dramatically improve registration and attendance rates.

Even when children are enrolled in formal education, other barriers prevent them from learning effectively. Children from poor households regularly face exclusion and discrimination. A participatory action research project conducted by ATD Fourth World in Belgium found that the shame experienced by children in poverty was one of the main obstacles to academic success. Shame, as well as fear of abuse, also prevent students from poor families and their parents from engaging with teachers.

Children from higher socioeconomic backgrounds also tend to be better prepared for formal education. As a result, in almost all countries, a student’s family background (parental education, socioeconomic status, home conditions) remains the most important predictor of learning outcomes.

In France, for example, the difference in results in the tests of the International Program for the Monitoring of Student Achievement between the richest and the poorest students was 115 points in scientific performance, the equivalent of about three years of schooling. A vicious circle is created: Parents and children from low-income households may lose their motivation to prioritize schooling because they perceive their chances of doing well to be low.

Children in Kenya who dropped out of school cited difficulty performing well, rather than cost, parental pressure or other factors, as the main reason for dropping out. This leads low-income households to underinvest in education, thus perpetuating poverty from generation to generation and making equal opportunity a distant dream.

Public action is urgent

Increasing public budgets for education is essential to break cycles of poverty.

Education systems must at all costs avoid reproducing the inequalities inherited from childhood, especially for children from families living in poverty. There is a close relationship between public investment in education and social mobility, especially for developing economies and in relation to primary education.

The Education 2030 Framework for Action provides that states should allocate at least 4-6% of their GDP and / or at least 15-20% of public spending on education. Indeed, recent research, examining case studies from seven countries – from Brazil to Vietnam and from India to Namibia – demonstrates the benefits of public education and its potential for social transformation.

Promote inclusive education

We need well trained (and well paid) teachers who are present and engage with children. We need schools that reduce the role of selection and assessment on the sole basis of academic performance and instead value each child for what he or she contributes to the classroom. We need schools that are fully accessible to everyone, regardless of age, gender, grade or disability. And, we need more after-school extracurricular opportunities that are open to all children at no additional cost, since children from poor households are much less likely to participate in extracurricular activities, especially music and sports, than their peers from more affluent families.

A recent report presented to the United Nations General Assembly, underscores the urgent need for inclusive education. Schools should not be spaces of failure, but rather places where children can discover their talents and abilities, where they acquire skills that enable them to continue learning or find employment in which they can continue to do so. develop. They must be places where collaboration – rather than competition – is encouraged and valued, and where otherness is accepted and cherished.

Inclusive education can also challenge stereotypes about the poor and the associated discrimination they often face: in New Delhi, India, when elite schools serving students from well-off households were forced to reserve 20% of places for children from poorer families, pro-social behavior among students has increased and prejudices against children from disadvantaged backgrounds have decreased.

Schools have too often been seen as institutions that select, classify and exclude. Rather, they should empower, value and include. This will allow them to fully contribute to breaking the vicious circles that perpetuate poverty, sentencing children from low-income households to a life sentence for a crime they did not commit.

Olivier De Schutter is UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights and Professor at UCLouvain and Sciences Po (Paris). On October 20, he will present a report on the persistence of poverty to the United Nations General Assembly. Donald lee is President of the International ATD Fourth World Movement and a former senior economist at the United Nations in New York.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram