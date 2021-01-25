Inclusive and Equitable Education in the Pacific

NOUMEA, New Caledonia, January 25 (IPS) – In 2019, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed January 24 International Day of Education, to celebrate the role of education for peace and development. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 challenges all nations to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all” by 2030. As we reflect on this in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging post-COVID-19 environment, what inclusive and equitable education looks like and how can we ensure that learning opportunities throughout life-long benefit everyone?

Results from the Pacific Island Literacy and Numeracy Assessment (PILNA) provided us with rich data that identifies trends in literacy and numeracy among elementary students in the region. PILNA data from recent cycles have also provided additional information that speaks more broadly about learning in terms of the learning skills that primary school students develop.

PILNA 2018 data indicates that problem solving and critical thinking is a challenge for many students in the Pacific region. For example, over 70% of grade 6 students struggled to answer questions requiring interpretation and reasoning in arithmetic. Likewise, over 50% of students were unable to explain their responses to literacy questions that asked them to interpret what they had read or to make a decision or support an opinion, depending on their reading.

At the senior high school level, student results for the South Pacific Form Seven (SPFSC) certificate have shown similar trends in recent years. Higher-order questions requiring students to apply their knowledge and solve problems in subjects from all walks of life, but particularly in science and mathematics, are difficult. Students are generally able to answer questions by applying recall or direct application of skills and knowledge, but find it difficult when asked to relate multiple concepts, address real-world situations, or expand their thinking to a more abstract use of skills and knowledge. .

How to equip learners for the demands of lifelong learning in a constantly changing world? Traditional education has focused on skills and facts, the type of education that many of us have experienced and the type of education that has long been a staple of formal education systems in the world. world. He has frequently focused on problems that already have solutions and on helping students find those solutions. In recent years, there has been growing recognition that while learning is a lifelong endeavor, education must provide learners with skills that will enable them to solve problems that have yet to be solved.

Learning in the 21st century should be less focused on facts and figures, which are much more easily accessible than was the case in centuries past. Instead, education for lifelong learning must emphasize the importance of critical thinking, problem solving, reasoning, analysis, interpretation. , information synthesis, as well as collaboration and digital literacy skills.

However, acquiring these skills involves different ways of engaging in learning that are often not as readily available in large classrooms or in settings where students are not encouraged, or even overtly discouraged, to. question what the teacher says.

Efforts to develop the many skills that learners need are complicated by the additional challenge of the learning disruptions caused by the pandemic and efforts to fill the gaps through distance learning and virtual gatherings.

As we navigate the COVID crisis, we have a unique opportunity to reset the standards in education, providing the tools necessary to ensure future generations embrace critical thinking both here in the Pacific and in the world.

Michelle belisle Director, Educational Quality and Assessment Program Pacific Community (CPS)

