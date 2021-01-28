Incitement to Violence Is Rarely Explicit Here are some techniques people use to generate hatred

Dangerous speech is a toxic mix of emotions and age-old tropes. photo by Jonathan farber sure Unsplash

Dangerous speech is defined as communication that encourages an audience to tolerate or inflict harm. Usually this evil is directed by an “in-group” (us) against an “out-of-group” (them) – although it can also cause acts of self-harm in suicidal cults.

US law reflects the assumption that dangerous speech must contain explicit calls for criminal action. But researchers who study the rhetoric and propaganda that precede acts of violence find that direct commands to violence are rare.

Other elements are more common. Here are some of the red flags.

Arouse emotions

Psychologists have analyzed the speeches of enthusiastic leaders like Hitler and Gandhi for their emotional content, assessing how much fear, joy, sadness and so on were present. They then tested whether emotion levels could predict whether a certain speech preceded violence or non-violence.

They found that the following emotions, especially in combination, could trigger violence:

Anger: The speaker gives the audience reasons to be angry, often indicating who should be held responsible for that anger.

Contempt: the out-group is considered inferior to the in-group, and therefore unworthy of respect.

Disgust: The outgroup is described as so revolting that it doesn’t even deserve basic human treatment.

Building the threat

By studying the political rhetoric and propaganda that inspired the violence, the researchers identified themes that can stir these powerful emotions.

Dangerous speech targets are often dehumanized, portrayed as fundamentally devoid of qualities – empathy, intelligence, values, abilities, self-control – at the heart of the human being. Generally, external groups are described as evil, due to their alleged lack of morality. Alternatively, they can be described as animalistic or worse. During the Rwandan genocide, Tutsis were called cockroaches in Hutu propaganda.

To build a “hate storyIt takes a good guy to counter the bad guy. So, regardless of the dehumanizing quality present in the outgroup, the reverse is present in the ingroup. If “they” are the Antichrist, “we” are the children of God.

The alleged wrongdoing of the outgroup against the ingroup is used to position the exogroup as a threat. In cases of ongoing conflict between groups, such as between Israelis and Palestinians, there may well be examples of past wrongs on both sides. Effective dangerous speech omits, minimizes, or justifies the past wrongs of the ingroup members, while exacerbating the wrongs of the outgroup past.

“Competitive victimIs used to portray the ingroup as the “real” victim – especially if the “innocent” ingroup like women and children has been hurt by the outgroup. Sometimes the past acts of the outgroups are fabricated and used as a scapegoat for the past misfortunes of the ingroup. For example, Hitler blamed the Jews for Germany losing World War I.

A particularly dangerous fabrication is one where external groups are accused of plotting against the ingroup the very acts that the ingroup plans, if not actually commits, against the outgroup. Researchers coined the term “accusations in a mirrorAfter this strategy was explicitly described in a Hutu propaganda manual following the Rwandan genocide.

Disengage your moral compass

Effective dangerous speech leads people to overcome internal resistance inflict damage.

This can be accomplished by giving the impression that no other option remains to defend the ingroup from the threat presented by the outgroup. Less extreme options are considered exhausted or ineffective. The external group cannot be “registered”.

At the same time, speakers are deploying “euphemistic labeling” to provide more acceptable terms for violence, such as “cleansing” or “defense” instead of “murder”. Or they can use the “speech of virtue” to play honor in combat – and dishonor otherwise. After ordering his followers to kill themselves and their children, cult leader Jim Jones called him out “a revolutionary act of suicide protesting against the conditions of an inhuman world. “

Sometimes the ingroup suffers from an illusion of invulnerability and does not even consider the possibility of negative consequences of his actions, because he is so confident in the justice of his group and his cause. If one thinks about life after violence, it is only presented as good for the ingroup.

On the other hand, if the outgroup is allowed to stay, gain control or implement its so-called underhand plans, the future looks bleak; it will mean the destruction of everything that the endgroup holds dear, if not the end of the endogroup itself.

These are just a few of the characteristics of the dangerous discourses identified during decades of research by historians and social scientists study genocide, cults, intergroup conflicts and propaganda. This is not an exhaustive list. It is also not necessary that all of these elements be present for a speech to promote harm. There is also no guarantee that the presence of these factors will definitely cause harm – just as there is no guarantee that smoking will lead to cancer, although it certainly increases the risk.

the the persuasiveness of a speech also depends on other variables, such as the speaker’s charisma, the receptivity of the audience, the medium by which the message is delivered and the context in which the message is received.

However, the elements described above are warning signs that a speech is intended to promote and justify the infliction of harm. People can resist calls for violence by recognizing these themes. Prevention is possible.

H. Colleen Sinclair, Associate Professor of Social Psychology, Mississippi State University

This article is republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.