Working as a journalist in Zimbabwe has been particularly dangerous for investigative journalists in a country that regularly makes appearances in the world’s top corruption rankings. Freedom of the press in Zimbabwe remains fragile. Credit: Jeffrey Moyo / IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, January 19 (IPS) – A long-standing gag says ‘in Zimbabwe there is freedom of speech, but no freedom after speech’. But for journalists and activists who have been forced to spend nights in overcrowded and dirty detention cells across the country, this is no laughing matter as detainees do not have personal protective equipment to carry them around. protect against COVID-19.

And when government spokesperson Nick Mangwana warned worrying last year, “No one is above the law”, this only confirms what many here have always feared: that the ruling party, Zanu PF, will not hesitate to apply the law arbitrarily. law to silence critics.

Mangwana’s comments came after journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested on charges of using social media to foment public violence.

Chin’ono was back behind bars on January 8 for posting “fake news” on Twitter.

Shortly after Chin’ono’s arrest, the Opposition Movement for Democratic Change – Alliance spokesperson (MDC-A) Fadzayi Map and Employment space, an opposition lawmaker who is also vice-chairman of MDC-A, were also arrested by police for posting the same story Chin’ono shared on social media.

The widely shared story alleged that a police officer attempting to enforce COVID-19 restrictions pointed his truncheon stick at a woman carrying a child, but fatally struck the child instead.

According to reports, the child is dead on the spot. The police, however, rejected the story as fake news despite video footage from the mother crying that the policeman had killed his child.

The arrests were immediately condemned by Amnesty International rights defenders, who demanded their release.

“The latest arrests are part of a growing crackdown on opposition leaders, human rights defenders, activists, journalists and other critical voices,” said Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International’s deputy director for Southern Africa in a January 13 statement.

“The Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release and drop the malicious charges against them,” Mwananyanda said.

However, it was Chin’ono’s arrest – for the third time in six months – that put the spotlight on fragile press freedom in Zimbabwe, where critics say journalism has been an occupation for years. dangerous for a country that is not in a war zone.

This has been particularly dangerous for investigative journalists in a country that regularly appears in the world’s top corruption rankings.

“I was imprisoned after denouncing corruption”, Chin’ono wrote last year after his first arrest, which came after authorities slammed the media for allegedly reporting lies about family members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa involved in shady COVID-19 equipment purchase deals that have harmed the country by millions of US dollars.

Chin’ono’s briefing reportedly led to the dismissal of Zimbabwe’s health minister, but this was only to be the start of the investigative journalist’s contact with the law for his work on corruption in high places.

“The assault on investigative journalists is part of the administration’s hostile campaign against human rights defenders,” Tawanda Majoni, investigative journalist and national coordinator of the Information for Development Trust, told IPS. a local media NGO.

“Media freedom activists have done a fiery job, but what they can accomplish will always be severely limited in a repressive regime,” he told IPS.

According to 2019 Transparency International Corruption Perception IndexZimbabwe is ranked 158th out of 180 countries, making it one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

“In Southern Africa, journalists and others working to expose corruption face an unacceptable level of risk”, Transparency International said in a statement last year.

The international press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders classroom Zimbabwe ranks 126th out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2020, making the southern African country one of the worst places to work as a journalist.

“Serious violations of press freedom, freedom of expression and the rights of government critics in Zimbabwe worsened at the start of the year,” Dewa Mavhinga, Human Rights Watch director for southern Africa.

“It appears that some in government wish to undermine Zimbabwe’s re-engagement efforts with their reckless abuses which reinforce the image of the pariah state,” Dewa told IPS.

The European Union in Zimbabwe also added its condemnation of the arrest of Chin’ono, Sikhala and Mahere, posting on Twitter on January 13 that “the current pretrial detentions, procedural delays without serious charges are questionable”, while as the Dutch Embassy in Harare reminded the country’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo of the commitments Zimbabwe made on December 9 at the World Press Freedom Conference to increase the safety of journalists.

The crackdown continues nearly six years after the disappearance of journalist and activist Itai Dzamara, whose whereabouts are still unknown but widely feared dead.

“We have a government that is driven by paranoia and does not want to be held responsible,” Nqaba Matshazi, of the Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) – Zimbabwe, told IPS.

As police say Chin’ono faces up to 20 years in prison, his lawyers are challenging the constitutionality of the charges, and the journalist remains provocative in a country where media activists say journalists are reluctant to investigate the journalism of investigation for fear of arrest.

“The persecution of investigative journalists and other journalists that investigative journalists regularly face has several regressive effects, including fear, self-censorship and capture. When you see a reporter brought to justice for posting a Tweet, you naturally wonder if your next story is worth dying, ”said Majoni.

Human rights lawyers say defending journalists has been particularly frustrating.

“Journalists are being arrested for doing their job and our real challenge is that the arrests show an increase in monitoring of journalist activity on social media,” Roselyn Hanzi, executive director of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who represents Chin’ono and other journalists and citizens arrested on questionable charges, told IPS.

“Despite the constitutional provisions, what is needed are administrative reforms to remove bad apples from the system and also human rights training for institutions that have become very partisan,” Hanzi told IPS.

There are fears, however, that there are still no critical voices emanating from regional bodies, which analysts say could encourage impunity and continued human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

“The silence and indifference of Zimbabwe’s neighbors like South Africa, SADC and the African Union have encouraged rogue elements with the Zimbabwe regime to go bankrupt,” Mavhinga told IPS.

“But tyranny has a witness and one day there will be justice and accountability for all abuses,” Mavhinga said.