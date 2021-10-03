In wave of military thefts, China tests and warns Taiwan

A record number of Chinese military jets surveyed the airspace near Taiwan over the weekend, prompting Taiwanese fighters to scramble and reinforcing warnings from Beijing that it could ultimately use force to s seize the island.

The sorties by nearly 80 People’s Liberation Army planes on Friday and Saturday, as China celebrated its national day, followed a pattern of Beijing testing and wearing out Taiwan as it flew over the seas to the island’s southwest. The most recent flights stood out for the number and types of aircraft involved, including bombers and anti-submarine planes during nighttime intrusions.

The flights do not suggest an imminent threat of war on Taiwan, several analysts have said, but they do reflect Beijing’s increasingly brazen signal that it wants to absorb the autonomous island and will not exclude military means to do so. .

“Coming on October 1, China’s National Day, it sends a message about Beijing’s determination to claim Taiwan, by force if necessary,” said Adam Ni, an Australian-based Chinese military policy analyst. in Germany. “The purpose of this is to assert Beijing’s power and show military strength.”