In Washington, hundreds of people are participating in pro-Palestinian protests.
WASHINGTON – Hours after Israel launched an airstrike on a media tower in Gaza, hundreds of demonstrators marched from the Washington Monument to the United States Capitol on Saturday afternoon to protest Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people. which they called an inadequate response from the United States.
“People think they can be neutral about this. This is absolutely false, ”said Alexandra-Ola Chaic, 17, who traveled to the rally from Burke, Va., With her family, of Palestinian descent. “We need to do what we can to ensure that this issue receives political support.”
The protest was one of many planned across the country for Nakba Day, which Palestinians observe every May 15 to commemorate the 1948 displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid the war for independence. Israel. The protest in Washington was organized by locals of the Palestinian Youth Movement and American Muslims for Palestine, but word of mouth spread widely on social media and word of mouth, including during the March. Friday prayers in local mosques.
The crowd that gathered was of various ages and backgrounds, and included many families with young children.
Ruth Soto, 25, from northern Virginia, came with her sister to show solidarity with the Palestinians. She said the displacement of the Palestinians seemed personal to her because her family had fled the war in Central America to come illegally to the United States.
“We have seen the struggle, being moved from your home,” she said. “It’s one way we can help them.”
Zeina Hutchinson, who was born in Palestine, came from Ashburn, Virginia to protest with her husband and two sons, ages 12 and 13. She said it was important to her that her sons remember their Palestinian roots and continue to fight for their independence from the people. Ms Hutchinson echoed the desire of many protesters for the government to end aid to Israel and sanction the country for the current conflict.
“I am here to ask Congress, every elected representative, to condition aid to Israel and sanction Israel. Because what is happening right now is unacceptable, ”she said.
Omar Hudhud, a senior at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, came with his sister, Salma, and mother, Inam, who is Palestinian and was born and raised in Jerusalem.
“Seeing a lot of people of different ethnicities and diverse backgrounds,” he said, “it just made us feel like we’re all in the same boat.”
Inam Hudhud said she felt helpless watching the footage of rocket attacks on Palestinian communities. “It hurts my heart,” she said. “At least I can come here and protest. It’s the best thing I can do.
Protests also increased in other parts of the world on Saturday:
Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters, many waving Palestinian flags or wearing traditional kaffiyeh scarves, gathered in the city center Auckland, New Zealand, as well as at small gatherings across the country. The march was scheduled weeks in advance for Nakba Day. Protesters called on New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to condemn Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and to expel Israel’s ambassador to New Zealand.
Natasha Frost contribution to reports.
