In Washington, hundreds of people are participating in pro-Palestinian protests.

WASHINGTON – Hours after Israel launched an airstrike on a media tower in Gaza, hundreds of demonstrators marched from the Washington Monument to the United States Capitol on Saturday afternoon to protest Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people. which they called an inadequate response from the United States.

“People think they can be neutral about this. This is absolutely false, ”said Alexandra-Ola Chaic, 17, who traveled to the rally from Burke, Va., With her family, of Palestinian descent. “We need to do what we can to ensure that this issue receives political support.”

The protest was one of many planned across the country for Nakba Day, which Palestinians observe every May 15 to commemorate the 1948 displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid the war for independence. Israel. The protest in Washington was organized by locals of the Palestinian Youth Movement and American Muslims for Palestine, but word of mouth spread widely on social media and word of mouth, including during the March. Friday prayers in local mosques.

The crowd that gathered was of various ages and backgrounds, and included many families with young children.