In Warsaw, a Network of Support Greets Those Crossing the Polish Border

“We should be preparing for a long march,” Mr. Mroczkowski said, but, he added, he was amazed to see how many people from all over Europe had converged here and were dedicated to offering help.

Most of the people providing aid are volunteers, charity workers, or the staff of the expo center. Inside there are play areas for children, a medical clinic, showers, toilets, charging stations and a canteen. Donated clothes, baby strollers, wheelchairs, diapers, pet carriers and other necessities are piled up in one corner.

One area has become a makeshift bus depot, with screens listing destinations where people can take free buses.

Good Samaritans from across Europe are also bringing aid in, including a Hindu charity group from Britain that arrived on Friday with a truck packed with supplies. The group, from a temple called Swaminarayan Mandir, in northwestern England, felt drawn to find a way to help.

It had reached out to a local businesswoman woman, Kamilia Gorniak, who had been organizing donations on social media and had a warehouse where supplies could be stored. Then she connected the group with the expo center.

Ms. Gorniak said she felt proud to be Polish when she saw the countless donations, volunteers and those who have offered up spare rooms.

“In this critical situation, we gathered together and, really, I don’t know anyone who is not helping,” she said.


