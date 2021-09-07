In Vietnam’s COVID epicenter, “everyone is struggling to survive”

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Every phone call from Vietnam makes Thai Duong’s heart skip a few beats.

For Duong, who grew up in District 4 of Ho Chi Minh City but currently lives in California, every contact with the house presents the possibility of bad news. He has lost four of his family members to COVID-19 since Vietnam’s fourth wave turned the country’s virus containment from success to nightmare.

No place has been more affected than Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest city, where Duong’s uncle died of COVID-19 on September 3 after being placed in the multi-tiered system of the hospital at the level of people in the most critical condition.

“The death rate at this level is 94%,” Duong told Al Jazeera.

“Everyone is struggling to survive. If they don’t already have COVID, they are having a hard time getting food. “

Driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Vietnam’s Fourth Wave began on April 27. At the time, only 35 people had died from COVID-19 while the total number of infections stood at just under 4,000. Today, there are more than 13,000 deaths, while the number number of cases exceeds 520,000.

About 80% of the deaths and half of the infections were in Ho Chi Minh City.

Home to nine million people, Ho Chi Minh City has been under total lockdown since August 23, with residents banned from leaving their homes, even to buy food. With restrictions set to last Until September 15, newly elected Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered mass tests for town residents and deployed soldiers to enforce stay-at-home orders and help with food delivery.

A woman looks out from behind a makeshift barricade made of wooden planks and a ladder to restrict the movement of residents on August 30, 2021, in Hanoi, as part of authorities’ plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 [File: Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

Vietnamese soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23, 2021, after the government imposed a stricter lockdown until September 16 to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus [Pham Tho/AFP]

The once bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City are now dotted with security checkpoints, some of which are manned by soldiers armed with rifles.

“It’s like martial law,” said one political analyst who did not want his name used. “The military with weapons like this is completely unprecedented.”

“Depressing, heartbreaking”

But despite the strict measures, the number of infections continues to rise in Ho Chi Minh City and more than 200 people die every day. The city reported more than 7,000 new cases and 233 deaths on Monday, up from 5,889 a week ago.

The wave has engulfed hospitals. Doctors and nurses from other parts of the country have rushed to Ho Chi Minh City to help treat those infected while the government has offered to pay recovered patients to stay in hospital to help the exhausted medical staff. Meanwhile, despite several field hospitals operating in the city, many COVID-19 patients have been forced to recover at home.

“It’s depressing. It’s heartbreaking,” said Trang, a 21-year-old medical volunteer who gave only her first name. “A doctor now has to treat between 200 and 1,000 patients.”

“Some people blame the government; some people blame the medical system, but nobody wants that.

A doctor said he was in a state of “sleeplessness” after working around the clock.

“It’s really terrible,” said the doctor, who wished to remain anonymous. “Vietnam is not very well prepared for this pandemic episode. “

With the medical system going down, the charity group Giang Kim Cuc va cac Cong Su stepped in to help – delivering oxygen tanks to people with severe symptoms and collecting the bodies of those who died at home. A video posted by the group last week showed volunteers dressed in full protective gear carrying a plastic-wrapped body in the back of a van as grieving family members watched.

“We have so many calls and messages,” said a spokesperson for the group. “Each family has its own story [of loss]. “

In addition to coping with the loss of loved ones, residents of Ho Chi Minh City also struggle to access food and bottled water.

Before the lockdown, Deputy National Defense Minister Vo Minh Luong said the military would work with volunteers and union workers to deliver food to households, while a government official told Tuoi Tre newspaper. that Ho Chi Minh City was to supply 11,000 tons of goods. to its residents daily.

The official said the government was able to make the deliveries.

But townspeople say food and financial aid distribution has been either insufficient or non-existent. In some cases, help has gone to people who don’t need it most.

“People are miserable,” said Nguyen Thi Duy Huong, program manager at Saigon Children, a charity that previously focused on education but turned to providing families with basic necessities. “Speaking with them, we learned that life is extremely difficult. They are running out of food. The most basic thing, the food.

A new mother, living in the affluent neighborhood of Thao Dien, told Al Jazeera that she did not eat enough and that she spent hours a day trying to ensure food for her family while breastfeeding her daughter. two months. .

The effort to find food requires searching on social media platforms such as Facebook and Zalo for people selling food who are able to deliver in the same neighborhood, place orders in overwhelmed stores, which may take days to arrive, or trying to place an order with the overloaded delivery service, Grab.

“Right now it’s very stressful because I can barely get a reliable source of food,” said the Taiwanese native, who preferred to use only her last name, Wong. “Now with full lockdown it’s even hard to get layers.”

Although Wong wishes to leave the country, she was unable to obtain papers for her daughter during the lockdown.

“Basically we are trapped here, even when we want to leave,” she said.

“A huge demand for very basic support”

Charity groups have said the situation is dire for the city’s poorest residents, most of whom are migrant workers. They say many are struggling to survive, went to work without a month, and were barred from returning to their home province before the lockdown.

Ngo Thi Bich Huyen, who delivered food to migrant workers living in rented rooms in Go Vap district, found that many had not received any support from the government and that for those who did, the aid did not was not sufficient.

“Some families I asked hadn’t seen any government bailout programs,” Huyen said.

“Some days they don’t have rice to eat and they have to ask people outside to give them instant noodles,” she said. “They are feeling really tired and they need more help from the government.”

Woman receives AstraZeneca vaccine at Trung Vuong High School in Hanoi on July 30, 2021 [Manan Vatsyayana/AFP]

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collect swab samples from local residents for coronavirus testing at Dong Xuan Market in Hanoi on August 11, 2021 [Nhac Nguyen/AFP]

A recent survey from a local news source found that 62% of 69,132 participants had lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Among the unemployed, around 40 percent of respondents said they had not received any help. For those who got help, only 3.5 percent said it came from the government.

“We have never seen this level of need for a quarter of a century,” Damien Roberts, executive director of Saigon Children, told Al Jazeera. “We are seeing a huge demand for very basic support. “

As people in need struggle to get enough food, a 26-year-old US citizen from Phu Nhuan district said she had received two free food packages from the government since August 27, as well as 1.2 million Vietnamese dong. or about $ 52.

When she received the second food package, she was asked to pose for a photo.

“I was standing next to this guy in the green uniform, and the guy in the green uniform was kind of holding the underside of the bag like he was handing it to me,” she said of the photoshoot. “I still have a job… I felt like I was definitely the wrong population to help. “

With restrictions set to continue for at least nine more days, analysts said the government needs to step up the pace of vaccinations – only 3.3 million people out of a population of 96 million people received two doses – and are stepping up their support to the poor and needy.

“I don’t really agree with the way the government is approaching the problem from the top rather than addressing it at the root of the problem, like having a tax package to support people, spending more to support the poor and spending more to buy vaccines, ”said a Vietnamese political analyst who preferred not to be named.

“Putting up a group of armies and police on the streets… it’s not sustainable,” she said. “Why do people have to go out on the streets? It’s because they don’t have a job and they don’t have food.