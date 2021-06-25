In town for COVID funeral, man goes missing in Florida meltdown

MIAMI (AP) – When an old high school friend lost a long battle with COVID-19, Jay Kleiman returned for the Puerto Rican funeral at the condominium where he grew up north of Miami Beach.

But a few hours before the ceremony, high-rise building in affluent Surfside has collapsed, leaving more than 100 people missing overnight. Now Kleiman may be dead, with his mother and brother staying in the apartment.

“It’s so tragic that he flew to a friend who died of complications from COVID and ended up there,” said Mark Baranek, who coached both Kleiman and his friend George Matz for a team of flag football from their synagogue.

Kleiman, 52, is on a growing list of missing people along with his brother Frankie Kleiman and mother Nancy Kress Levin. For family and their friends, the tragedy of the building collapse adds to the devastation the coronavirus pandemic has already brought.

The family’s roots in the Miami area go back decades. Like so many others in Miami, Nancy Kress Levin fled the Cuban Revolution in 1959. She first settled with her husband in Puerto Rico, then in the 1980s she moved as a single mother with her children. two boys at Surfside. There they lived in a new building popular with Hispanic Jews who came mainly from Cuba.

As an adult, Kleiman returned to Puerto Rico to work with his father in the garment industry. He was used to difficult times; the company suffered from the financial crisis in the Caribbean and Hurricane Maria in 2017. But they got away with it.

He and Matz, the friend who died from COVID-19, became closer after fathering children, according to another friend of Matz’s, Justin Gould. Their children also became friends through summer camps and other trips and activities for the Jewish community.

Matz has battled COVID-19 since March, catching the virus before the state extended vaccine eligibility to people 50 and older.

“He was days away from getting the shot,” his friend Gould said.

At the funeral, the rabbi asked the congregation to pray for everyone in the building as well.

Matz’s death was not the family’s only contact with the coronavirus. Lauren Miller’s father, a close friend who said Kleiman was his first love, died in January. Kleiman and her mother had checked Miller every day since, she said.

Miller learned on television on Thursday that the Surfside building had collapsed. She screamed frantically.

“I saw the building and I remembered the shape of the building, and I knew that was it,” she told the AP. “It’s a building that I was in several times when I was a teenager.”

“I called him 17 times. And I called his mother. And I texted his mom.

She didn’t hear anything. When she spoke to the AP on Friday, she moaned on the phone, her voice breaking at times.

Miller said Kleiman’s mother “was everything to him.” She and Kleiman had met at a summer camp in Barryville, New York when she was just 15, and had kept in touch over the years about their children and their lives.

“He’s always been in my heart,” Miller said. “Jay was not family. … But it was the family that I chose for myself.