In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte threatens to imprison those who refuse the shots.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to send anyone who refuses a coronavirus vaccine to jail, as the country grapples with one of the worst epidemics in Asia today.
“There is a crisis in this country. There is a national emergency, ”Duterte said on a weekly Monday night TV show, which included a jubilant rant against those who chose not to be vaccinated.
“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested,” Duterte added. “Don’t force my hand in it and use a strong arm method. Nobody wants that.
He continued to urge anyone who did not want to be vaccinated to “leave the Philippines” and go elsewhere, such as India or America.
Mr. Duterte, a strong man who has long used brutality, threats and calls for violence as part of his political personality, said he was “infuriated” by citizens who chose to disregard the government on immunization, before ordering all local officials to seek out those who refuse to come. get vaccinated.
Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Advocates, said the prison sentence for those who refuse the shots would be illegal.
“There is no law specifically authorizing the president to order such arrests for these reasons, even if it is a health emergency,” Olalia said.
Mr Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque, a former human rights lawyer, said on Tuesday that in Philippine case law a president can impose compulsory vaccination. But he said it should be backed up by legislation.
The Philippines is currently struggling to contain one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Southeast Asia, with the government reporting 5,249 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1.3 million.
The authorities attempted to acquire more vaccines and were awarded a contract to supply 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech. Currently, the country has around 12.7 million doses, most of them from Sinovac of China.
But the Philippine vaccination program has been hampered by bottlenecks in distribution, as well as public fears. In 2017, the government halted a dengue vaccination program after vaccines developed by the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi were linked to a severe form of the disease.
More than 830,000 schoolchildren had been shot and dozens of deaths were reported by the time it was interrupted.
