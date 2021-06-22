In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte threatens to imprison those who refuse the shots.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to send anyone who refuses a coronavirus vaccine to jail, as the country grapples with one of the worst epidemics in Asia today.

“There is a crisis in this country. There is a national emergency, ”Duterte said on a weekly Monday night TV show, which included a jubilant rant against those who chose not to be vaccinated.

“If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested,” Duterte added. “Don’t force my hand in it and use a strong arm method. Nobody wants that.

He continued to urge anyone who did not want to be vaccinated to “leave the Philippines” and go elsewhere, such as India or America.