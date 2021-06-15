In the past, superpower summits were all about nuclear weapons. Now it is cyber weapons.
GENEVA – For 70 years, encounters between American presidents and Soviet or Russian leaders have been dominated by an imminent threat: the vast nuclear arsenals that the two nations began to amass in the 1940s, as instruments of intimidation and, if the deterrence failed, mutual annihilation.
Now, as President Biden prepares to meet Vladimir V. Putin here in Geneva on Wednesday, for the first time, cyber weapons are high on the agenda.
Change has been brewing for a decade, as Russia and the United States, the cyber arena’s two most skillful adversaries, each turned to a growing arsenal of techniques in what has become a daily low-level conflict. But in summit meetings, this sort of jousting was generally treated as a side show to the main superpower competition.
No more. The increasing pace and sophistication of recent attacks on U.S. infrastructure – from gasoline pipelines up the east coast, to the factories supplying a quarter of American beef, at operation of hospitals and the Internet itself – has exposed a set of vulnerabilities that no president can ignore.
Nuclear weapons still matter, Biden says, and his aides say the two men will spend a good deal of their time debating “strategic stability,” short for containing nuclear escalation. But the most immediate task, Mr. Biden told his allies at a Group of 7 summit meeting in Cornwall, England last week and a NATO meeting in Brussels, is to convince Mr Putin that he will pay a high price for playing master of digital disruption.
It won’t be easy. If a decade of escalating cyberconflict has taught anything, it’s that traditional tools of deterrence have largely failed.
And while Mr. Putin likes to brag about his huge investments in new nuclear torpedoes and hypersonic weapons, he also knows he can’t use them. Its arsenal of cyber weapons, on the other hand, is put to use every day.
Mr Biden has made it clear that he intends to give Mr Putin the choice: to stop the attacks and crack down on cybercriminals operating from Russian territory, or face rising economic costs and what Mr. Biden calls for a series of measures. by the United States to “respond in kind”. But on Sunday, while still atop the Group of 7 in Cornwall, he admitted that Mr Poutin might just ignore him.
“There is no guarantee that you can change a person’s behavior or their country’s behavior,” Biden said. “Autocrats have enormous power, and they don’t have to respond to an audience.”
Deterrence is an issue that many Biden national security aides have been pondering over for years, drawing on their experience on the frontlines of cyber conflict at the National Security Agency, the Department of Justice and the financial industry. . They are the first to say that arms control treaties, the main tool used in the nuclear age, are not well suited to cyberspace. There are simply too many actors – nations, criminal groups, terrorist organizations – and no way to do the equivalent of counting warheads and missiles.
But their hope is to get Mr Putin to start discussing goals that should be excluded in peacetime. The list includes power grids, electoral systems, water and energy pipelines, nuclear power plants and, most delicate of all, nuclear weapons command and control systems.
On paper, it looks relatively easy. After all, a United Nations group of experts, with representatives of all the great powers, has repeatedly accepted certain fundamental limitations.
In reality, this is proving terribly difficult – far more than the first attempt at nuclear arms control that President Dwight D. Eisenhower broached with Nikita S. Khrushchev in Geneva 66 years ago, just before the Cold War broke out. turns into a terrifying arms race and, seven years later, nuclear confrontation in Cuba.
President Ronald Reagan said “we have to ‘trust, but verify,'” noted Eric Rosenbach, the former Pentagon cyber policy chief who helped navigate the early days of the cyberconflict with Russia, China and Iran when Mr. Biden was vice president. President. “When it comes to Russians and cyber, you certainly can’t trust or verify,” he said.
“The Russians have repeatedly violated the terms of any cyber deal at the United Nations, and are now systematically attempting to lock the United States” into a quagmire of international legal issues “while hitting our critical infrastructure,” said Mr. Rosenbach.
In fact, Mr Putin refuses to acknowledge that Russia is using these weapons, suggesting the accusations are part of a giant US-led disinformation campaign aimed at blaming it for the US’s failure to defend itself against it. such attacks.
“We have been accused of all kinds of things”, Mr Putin told NBC News during the weekend. “Electoral interference, cyber attacks, etc. And not once, not once, not once, did they bother to produce any proof or proof. Just baseless accusations.
In fact, evidence has been produced, although much more difficult to show, let alone explain, than the photographs of Soviet missiles in Cuba that President Kennedy showed on television at a critical time in the crisis. missiles from Cuba in 1962.
But Mr Putin is right on one point. The ease with which it can deny any knowledge of cyber operations – something the United States has also done, even after staging major attacks on Iran and North Korea – demonstrates why the deterrents that kept a peace precarious nuclear power during the Cold War would not work. with its digital successor.
In the nuclear age, America knew where all Soviet weapons were and who had the power to fire them. In the age of cyberspace, there is no way to count threats or even know who has their finger on the keyboard – the modern “button”. A general? Hackers working for the SVR, the first Russian intelligence agency? Other hackers, freelance for a Ransomware ‘service provider’ like DarkSide, Who was responsible for the attack on the company that operated the Colonial Pipeline? Teenagers?
In the nuclear age, it was perfectly clear what would happen to a country unleashing its weapons on the United States. In the cyber age, this is anything but clear.
When Sony Entertainment Studios were attacked by North Korea, in response to a movie mocking Kim Jong-un, 70 percent of the company’s computers were destroyed. The head of the National Security Agency at the time, Admiral Michael Rogers, later said he was sure the assault would provide a major American response.
He does not have.
During the Obama administration, a successful Russian effort to break into the unclassified email systems of the White House, State Department, and Joint Chiefs of Staff was never publicly attributed to Moscow – though everyone, including then-vice president Biden, intelligence indicated that the hack came from Moscow.
The quiet response to Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election only came after the results were released. Mr. Obama’s reaction was relatively mild: the expulsion of Russian diplomats whom the United States considered to be spies and the closure of certain diplomatic complexes. It was, in the words of a senior official at the time, “the perfect 19th century answer to a 21st century problem.”
Then came the time of Mr. Trump in power, in which he repeated, with approval, Mr. Putin’s improbable denials of electoral interference. America has wasted four years in which it could have tried to set global standards, what Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, calls a “Geneva cyber convention”.
As the United States Cyber Command escalated its fight, sending the digital equivalent of a pitchback to a Russian intelligence agency and taking a large ransomware group offline in the midterm elections of 2018, the Russian assaults continued. But what worries Biden’s national security team is not the volume of the attacks, but their sophistication.
the SolarWinds attack was not just another hack: around 1,000 SVR hackers, according to a Microsoft estimate, were involved in a complex effort that brought Russians into the supply chain of software that is then routed to government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and think tanks. . Worse yet, the attack was mounted from inside the United States – from Amazon’s servers – because the Russians knew that American intelligence agencies are prohibited from operating on American soil.
Mr Biden has said he wants a “proportional response” and has opted for more economic sanctions – hinting that there may be other “invisible” actions – but it is far from clear that these – these left an impression. “The issue of state-sponsored cyber attacks of this magnitude and scale remains a matter of grave concern to the United States,” said Jake Sullivan, Presidential National Security Advisor, aboard Air Force One in route to Europe last week. The question, he said, is “not over.”
The SolarWinds hack was followed by an astonishing increase in ransomware attacks, the headline-grabbing extortion schemes in which criminal hacker groups block data from a business or hospital, and then ask for millions of Bitcoin to unlock them. Mr Biden accused Russia of harboring these groups, even though they do not work for the Russian government.
Mr. Rosenbach, the former Pentagon cyber policy chief, said the ransomware provides an opening for Mr. Biden. “Rather than focusing on naively abstract ‘rules of conduct’, Biden should pressure Putin for concrete actions, such as stopping the scourge of ransomware attacks on America’s critical infrastructure,” he said. declared.
“Putin has plausible deniability,” he said, “and the threat of additional sanctions is probably enough to convince Putin to take quiet action against” the groups responsible for the attacks.
It would be a start, so small.
If the story of nuclear arms control applies again – and it may not – expectations should be low. It is far too late to hope for the elimination of cyber weapons, any more than one can hope to eliminate firearms. The best we can do could be a first attempt at a digital “Geneva Convention” limiting the use of cyber weapons against civilians. And the perfect place to try might be in Geneva itself.
But it is almost certainly further that Mr Putin is ready to go. With its economy too dependent on fossil fuels and its population showing signs of unrest, its only remaining superpower is the disruption of its Democratic rivals.
