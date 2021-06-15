In the past, superpower summits were all about nuclear weapons. Now it is cyber weapons.

GENEVA – For 70 years, encounters between American presidents and Soviet or Russian leaders have been dominated by an imminent threat: the vast nuclear arsenals that the two nations began to amass in the 1940s, as instruments of intimidation and, if the deterrence failed, mutual annihilation.

Now, as President Biden prepares to meet Vladimir V. Putin here in Geneva on Wednesday, for the first time, cyber weapons are high on the agenda.

Change has been brewing for a decade, as Russia and the United States, the cyber arena’s two most skillful adversaries, each turned to a growing arsenal of techniques in what has become a daily low-level conflict. But in summit meetings, this sort of jousting was generally treated as a side show to the main superpower competition.

No more. The increasing pace and sophistication of recent attacks on U.S. infrastructure – from gasoline pipelines up the east coast, to the factories supplying a quarter of American beef, at operation of hospitals and the Internet itself – has exposed a set of vulnerabilities that no president can ignore.