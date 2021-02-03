In the pandemic, are Europeans more attracted to the far right?

When Ignacio Garriga, main candidate of the far-right Vox party in the upcoming regional elections in Catalonia, launched his campaign last Thursday, he attacked Salvador Illa, his Socialist Party rival who recently resigned his post as health Minister.

“Ineptuous and irresponsible, Salvador Illa is at the origin of the negligent and criminal management of the pandemic,” said Garriga.

“This management can be summed up in two words: death and ruin. And I’ll say it again because I know many of you watching from home have been saying this for months: death and ruin.

Garriga’s apocalyptic tones, coupled with his reminder of how long the COVID-19 crisis has lasted, may have increased Vox’s chances of garnering support from some Catalan voters exhausted by the merciless impact of the pandemic and the looking for someone to blame – or to give it a short description, pandemic fatigue.

And with far-right parties currently on the rise in a significant number of European countries, how this general fatigue may push voters towards groups like Vox could shape the continent’s political landscape for years to come.

Far-right parties win in Europe

In the recent presidential elections in Portugal, when only 30% of the general public cooperated with COVID-19 restrictions, the Chega party’s vote share of 11.9% completely eclipsed the 1.3% it had garnered during the previous general elections, in 2019.

Across Europe, last December, the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) emerged from total political obscurity to collect 9% of the vote in the general elections and become the fourth party in Parliament Romanian.

Again, pandemic fatigue was among the factors attributed to its significant increase.

Then there is the ruthless rise of the far right in the polls in some major European countries.

In France, one of the most recent projections of the possible outcome of the country’s next presidential poll in 2022 has seen far-right leader Marine Le Pen surge in popularity to near parity with the president. outgoing Emmanuel Macron.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French National Rally party, attends a press conference with far-right Portuguese presidential candidate André Ventura in Lisbon, Portugal, January 8, 2021 [File: Pedro Nunes/Reuters]

Across the Italian border, the Fratelli d’Italia party has doubled its support compared to a year ago, from 6% to 15%.

Meanwhile, in neighboring northern Belgium, ultra-nationalist Vlaams Belang currently stands at an all-time high of 26.3%, six points ahead of his closest rival.

And south of the Pyrenees, Vox is expected to occupy up to 10 seats in the Catalan Parliament in the February 14 elections in the region.

This marks an unprecedented breakthrough for Vox in Catalonia, a region where the tremors are still being felt following the political earthquake of his 2017 independence bid, but where the pandemic will also have an impact.

“These days almost all political parties that are not in power will say the government is mismanaging things, of course. But in the case of the pandemic, the government really messed it up, ”Juan Luis Gutiérrez Quirós, a former right-wing Partido Popular voter who rose to support Vox in the last elections in Spain, told Al Jazeera.

“They refused to recognize what was in front of them, calling the wave [of infections] a little ripple when in fact it was the tide.

On the other hand, he said, “where Vox was part of a regional government, like in Andalusia where I come from, the local authorities managed it relatively well” – and he had no doubts. not that Vox will benefit politically.

“ A fertile ground for toxic messages ”

In Portugal and Romania, the gains of the far right have been at least in part attributed to pandemic fatigue.

However, according to Jean-Yves Camus, a French political scientist who heads the Observatory of Political Radicalism at the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, qualifies the gains of the far right across the European board of directors as being purely due to COVID-19. would be a serious oversimplification. .

“I think Chega sounded well because the Portuguese thought that the president of the country is not a powerful figure, they could vote in a way that shows that they do not like the lockdown,” he said. he declares.

As for France, Le Pen’s rise in the polls “could be due to the lockdown and what many people here see as the mismanagement of the crisis,” Camus said, adding that it was ” not the only reason ”.

Camus also cited migration, the economy and crime as other hot topics in the presidential race, as well as “the very French question” of secularism.

He also noted that far-right movements did not have their way in Europe.

“They have just lost power in Estonia, it is a setback for a party allied with Vox and Le Pen,” said Camus.

Even so, it has been argued that the far right is unlikely to waste an opportunity to score points and use the pandemic to repeat an underlying ideological message.

“The dialogue of the far right is always the same, they only change the framework,” Juliana Santos Wahlgren, advocacy manager for the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), told Al Jazeera.

“Other times it has been the economic framework or the migration framework,” she said. “Now you have a health component that intersects with far-right ideologies.

“On top of that, the lack of clear policies and a lot of disinformation about the pandemic has become fertile ground for toxic messages. And that’s all the far right needs to normalize a debate. “

But immediate power gains or losses may not be the only yardstick by which to measure pandemic success for the far right.

Camus said that in the long run, far-right parties across Europe would likely benefit from its effects, especially when it comes to normalizing some previously controversial political topics.

“Border control was even mentioned by Macron in his speeches, so it’s no longer just a topic that belongs more to the far-right agenda,” he said.

“Every political party is talking about something which in the EU we used to say was impossible.”

Far-right attempts to appear mainstream

Due to the pandemic – and before that, albeit on a much smaller scale it could be said Brexit – other iconic far-right issues such as the separation of national interests and the strengthening of anti-migration controls have also moved considerably closer to mainstream European politics.

Where the far right has an increased possibility of gaining significant power, as in France, the movement heightens fears around the loss of privacy due to a proposed COVID-19 “health card”.

In doing so, Camus said: “Le Pen wants people to forget that this party belongs to all extremes, because normally when you stand up for civil liberties like that you are more political, not so authoritarian.

COVID-19 pandemic has hammered Europe, hitting France, Italy, Spain and Germany hard, among other countries [Stephane Mahe/Reuters]

Across the border, in Belgium, it’s a similar story with the Vlaams Belang.

Isolde Van den Eynde, political journalist for the large Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws, told Al Jazeera: “Normally the Vlaams Belang would be much more critical in a crisis like this, but they are very calm.

“I think it’s because they’re determined to take power in 2024 and convinced that they will, they don’t want to look like a protest party.

“And because the other Belgian parties are not ready to govern with them, the Vlaams Belang wants to show its electorate that if it governs alone, it can behave responsibly.”

So, while there may be a case where pandemic fatigue has stimulated the European far right in the short term, it is unlikely to gain real power as a result.

But in some areas, the far right has found a way into mainstream European politics – either by forcing the traditional left and right parties to take a harder line in an attempt to keep voters, or by appearing as themselves. .

And the long-term gains they can achieve from these changes are ultimately more powerful.