In the hometown of the Haitian leader killed, fear and a wish: “We will kill them too”

A small group of families has a lock on the country’s important economic sectors, from imports to banks, according to Fritz Alphonse Jean, former prime minister and former governor of the Central Bank of Haiti. These were the “oligarchs” against whom Mr. Moïse continually denounced in his speeches and talks, claiming that they were bleeding the country dry.

But his critics have said he only targets political opponents and still counts some oligarchs as allies. And at the time of his assassination, he was an elite himself, enjoying a golden lifestyle in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

In the capital, where protest against him Blocked the streets for years, Mr. Moïse was seen as increasingly autocratic. He has been accused of tacitly supporting the proliferation of gangs – which initially terrorized mainly the slums, but then spread to other areas – in order to quell dissent. And he has been heavily criticized for his plans to amend the Constitution to consolidate power and allow himself another term.

But here in Trou-du-Nord, where New York Times reporters visited Thursday and Friday, he was mostly remembered as the son of a cane farmer and a seamstress. He spent his early years with many siblings in a modest two-story house in a dirt lane next to a tin shack – years before he was ripped from the darkness and presented to the country as future president.