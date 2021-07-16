In the hometown of the Haitian leader killed, fear and a wish: “We will kill them too”
TROU-DU-NORD, Haiti – Northern Haiti feels like a place of its own, its vast green fields and colorful churches seem like worlds far removed from gang wars and peril in the capital, Port-au-Prince , where political actors are now competing for power as a result of Assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
But on Friday, as residents and supporters of Trou-du-Nord, Mr Moïse’s peaceful northern hometown, gathered for a local memorial mass and march, the conversations here closely echoed those in the capital – on the state that continues to consume itself, on the country’s supercharged elite, on the international actors who use Haiti as a pawn.
“We are sending a signal to the oligarchy,” said Cubano Fils-Aimé, 31, a member of a local committee that organized Mr. Moise’s memorial. “The bourgeoisie controls everything that enters the country, it controls the state. “
Haiti is a shockingly unequal country. The wealthy live in mansions in the hills above the capital, travel regularly to Miami and Paris and control more than 64% of the country’s economy, according to the World Bank. Most of the poor – a large majority of Haitians – live in shacks without running water, earning an average of $ 2.41 a day.
A small group of families has a lock on the country’s important economic sectors, from imports to banks, according to Fritz Alphonse Jean, former prime minister and former governor of the Central Bank of Haiti. These were the “oligarchs” against whom Mr. Moïse continually denounced in his speeches and talks, claiming that they were bleeding the country dry.
But his critics have said he only targets political opponents and still counts some oligarchs as allies. And at the time of his assassination, he was an elite himself, enjoying a golden lifestyle in the hills above Port-au-Prince.
In the capital, where protest against him Blocked the streets for years, Mr. Moïse was seen as increasingly autocratic. He has been accused of tacitly supporting the proliferation of gangs – which initially terrorized mainly the slums, but then spread to other areas – in order to quell dissent. And he has been heavily criticized for his plans to amend the Constitution to consolidate power and allow himself another term.
But here in Trou-du-Nord, where New York Times reporters visited Thursday and Friday, he was mostly remembered as the son of a cane farmer and a seamstress. He spent his early years with many siblings in a modest two-story house in a dirt lane next to a tin shack – years before he was ripped from the darkness and presented to the country as future president.
When he was younger, he attended a local Catholic school and played football in the shade of the flaming trees of his clay yard, where goats and ducks roam today.
Her sister-in-law Rosena Antinor Moïse, 65, is now the school principal. She remembers the President as a laser-focused child, much like the man he later became. “Once he started something,” she said, “he had to end it.”
“Now that he’s dead, a lot of people say he was a good president,” she said, adding that his violent death had frightened her and others and silenced her. many people in the city. “I’m afraid of a lot of things in this country.
Trou-du-Nord is planted on the great plateaus of northern Haiti, once the center of the most productive and deadliest sugar cane farms in the world. Half of the kidnapped Africans brought here by slave ships died within a few years, according to historian Laurent Dubois.
Centuries later, long after slaves threw down Napoleon’s troops and declared their country as the world’s first independent black republic, this town remains an agricultural hub, with piles of green bananas roaming the main road on vans. , the roofs of tap-tap bus and the back of motorcycles.
Compared to the fear and hostility that suffocates Port-au-Prince, Trou-du-Nord feels almost idyllic for its relative openness and security. I could leave my bulletproof jacket in the car, and it was easy to approach the neighbors talking amiably from their open doors or under their low pewter awnings. The men played football in the narrow streets, without fear of being kidnapped.
Cars circled the central streets with industrial-size speakers strapped to their roofs – the Haitian version of mobile advertising. One of them blew the gritty voice of a former mayor over and over: “President, you left – they killed the body, but they can’t kill your dream!” The speaker stammered.
The assassination of the Haitian president
Leaning out of the car window, the driver, Roneld Jean-Louis, said he had campaigned for Mr Moïse and liked him. “The bourgeoisie would not let it pass,” he said.
On the morning of mass, crowds wearing their Sunday hats, masks and white T-shirts bearing the likeness of Mr. Moses thronged against the pews of the town’s central and airy church, Saint-Jean- Baptist. Reverend Bernard Etienne said from the platform: “This death allows us to see that no one is spared, no one is safe.
After the service, worshipers took to the streets for a rally, with placards demanding justice, including the arrests of Haiti’s national police chief Léon Charles and Dimitri Hérard, the head of security at the presidential palace. was taken into custody this week. “They killed Jojo,” they chanted, referring to the president by his local nickname. “We will kill them too. “
Despite their vocal support for the president, some Trouvians, as they are known, have said he hasn’t done much for them other than having recently paved the roads. He had moved to Port-au-Prince for high school, then to Port-de-Paix, where he was president of the regional chamber of commerce.
The banana plantation that gave Mr. Moses his political nickname – Neg Bannann, or Banana Man – is just outside of town. In 2015, shortly before launching his campaign, Mr. Moïse, accompanied by the then President Michel Martelly, proclaimed in front of the television cameras that his company had made its first banana shipment to Europe – a first for the country in more than 50 years. He embodied his promise to invest in the country’s agricultural sector.
Six years later, the farm looks almost abandoned from the road, with a few cows wandering under spindly trees, but no sign of banana trees.
Two months before his assassination, President Moise was about fifteen kilometers in Grand-Bassin, opening the Marion hydroelectric dam, which, according to him, would produce more stable electricity and irrigate 10,000 hectares.
“He didn’t finish it,” said Mackenson Messmin, a 38-year-old community development worker. “Unfortunately he is dead and we don’t know if his dream will continue.”
Harold Isaac and Federico Rios contributed reporting.
