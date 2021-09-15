IN THE FIELD: Women owners of peace

In Their Hands: Women Own Peace, features 14 women from three continents who have mediated with armed groups, participated in peace talks, advanced political solutions and advocated for women’s rights and participation.

The UN says that despite the progress made in recent years, women are still frequently excluded from formal peace processes while their diverse experiences, knowledge and expertise are often unrecognized.

The exhibition is staged online here, and in partnership with New York’s flagship photography festival, Photoville, in Brooklyn, through December, where you can find out how these 14 women made peace, as well as the photographers who profiled them.