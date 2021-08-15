IN THE FIELD: The pollution challenge facing the “Dragon Jewels” of Viet Nam

Waste in Ha Long Bay, an area known as the Dragon Jewels, is mainly generated by the local tourism and fishing industries.

So far, 1,000 tonnes of plastic waste has been properly sorted and 150 tonnes collected by independent waste workers as part of a Global Environment Facility project, implemented by the United Nations Program for the Environment. development (UNDP).

“Before, we didn’t know how to separate the waste, how to compost or why we needed to reduce plastic,” says farmer Đinh Thị Luyến. “We have received material and equipment; we are so grateful.

