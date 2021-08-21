World

IN THE FIELD: putting an end to the practice of burning crops

Photo of usama usama Send an email 15 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read

  • UN News

All over the world, people are bracing for what is called the “smog season,” when farmers burn their fields to make room for new crops.

This practice produces highly toxic carbon black and, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and degrades the soil.

Carbon black is incredibly dangerous to human health and the planet; it is responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, and its impact on global warming is 460 to 1,500 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, the main driver of climate change.

Read more here on UN-related initiatives to build commitment among farmers to end the burning of fields, using a combination of education, technology and assistance.

© UN News (2021) – All rights reservedOriginal source: UN News


Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 15 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Bus driver shortages are the latest challenge hitting U.S. schools

3 hours ago

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline “dangerous geopolitical weapon”: Ukraine

3 hours ago

The United States orders six commercial airlines to help transport Afghan evacuees.

5 hours ago

Pakistan reports 3,842 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths – Times of India

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button