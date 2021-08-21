IN THE FIELD: putting an end to the practice of burning crops

This practice produces highly toxic carbon black and, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and degrades the soil.

Carbon black is incredibly dangerous to human health and the planet; it is responsible for millions of premature deaths each year, and its impact on global warming is 460 to 1,500 times greater than that of carbon dioxide, the main driver of climate change.

Read more here on UN-related initiatives to build commitment among farmers to end the burning of fields, using a combination of education, technology and assistance.