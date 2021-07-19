World

IN THE FIELD: A timeline of the genocide; Remembrance of the Srebrenica massacre

Survivors of a massacre of Muslims primarily in the former Yugoslavia and those associated with the perpetrators of what has become the Srebrenica genocide have told their stories in a new United Nations exhibit, published 26 years after the events. .

Some 8,000 boys and men were killed by Bosnian Serb forces when they invaded the town of Srebrenica in a regional war in the Balkans in July 1995, the biggest atrocity on European soil since World War II .

UN Photo / John Isaac

A Muslim mourns his son’s grave in Vitez, Bosnia and Herzegovina (file photo).

The exhibition in the form of chronology, explains how the genocide was planned and executed.

It was staged by the UN International mechanism called upon to exercise the residual functions of the Criminal Courts (IRMCT) based in The Hague. IRMCT replaced the International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), a tribunal also created by the UN to prosecute those responsible for serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in the territory of the former Yugoslavia.

