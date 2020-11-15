In the face of numerous protests, the interim president of Peru resigns
Facing widespread opposition, Peru’s interim president resigned on Sunday, his sixth day on the job, plunging a country already facing an economic collapse and a devastating pandemic into a constitutional crisis.
Manuel Merino, the president, seized power on Tuesday after lawmakers shocked the nation by voting to impeach former popular president Martín Vizcarra and then swore Mr. Merino, who was the head of Congress, to swear.
From his earliest days in power, Mr. Merino faced opposition from Peruvians who took to the streets to protest and from prominent political and social leaders, many of whom said they did not recognize Mr. Merino as President.
On Sunday, after most of the cabinet resigned and after his last political allies abandoned him, the Congress that elected him called on him to resign. Mr. Merino took heed.
“I submit my irrevocable resignation,” Merino said in a video address to the nation on Sunday. “I call for peace and unity for all Peruvians.”
Mr Merino said he would now focus on ensuring a smooth transition to a new leader to avoid a power vacuum. Congress announced Sunday that it would appoint a new president from among lawmakers later today.
However, it was not clear whether the Peruvians would accept Mr Merino’s successor as their leader and end the daily protests shaking the nation. The National Congress is deeply unpopular in Peru – about half of its members are investigated for corruption and other crimes – and many have blamed its members’ political expediency for the current crisis.
Protests erupted in the streets of Lima, the capital, and then in other cities of the country after a majority of lawmakers voted on Monday to dismiss then-president Vizcarra. In impeaching him, lawmakers cited unproven corruption charges and used an archaic constitutional clause that allows Congress to declare the president morally incapable of leading the nation.
Mr Vizcarra was due to resign after a presidential election in April and had vowed to face justice after leaving office. He had won the support of a majority of Peruvians during his two years as president by working to clean up Peru’s notoriously venal political establishment.
