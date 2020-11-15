In the face of numerous protests, the interim president of Peru resigns

Facing widespread opposition, Peru’s interim president resigned on Sunday, his sixth day on the job, plunging a country already facing an economic collapse and a devastating pandemic into a constitutional crisis.

Manuel Merino, the president, seized power on Tuesday after lawmakers shocked the nation by voting to impeach former popular president Martín Vizcarra and then swore Mr. Merino, who was the head of Congress, to swear.

From his earliest days in power, Mr. Merino faced opposition from Peruvians who took to the streets to protest and from prominent political and social leaders, many of whom said they did not recognize Mr. Merino as President.

On Sunday, after most of the cabinet resigned and after his last political allies abandoned him, the Congress that elected him called on him to resign. Mr. Merino took heed.