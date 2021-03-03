In Sweden, a man with an ax wounds 8

STOCKHOLM – A man wielding an ax attacked and injured eight people in a town in southern Sweden on Wednesday before being shot and arrested, police said. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive was under investigation.

“In light of what has emerged so far in the police investigation, prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into terrorist crimes,” he said without giving details.

Shortly after his statement, investigators at a police press conference said they had opened a preliminary investigation into an attempted murder, with details “which prompt us to investigate on terrorist grounds.”

“But at the moment, I cannot go into details,” said regional police chief Malena Grann. Police said the man, in his 20s, attacked residents of the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 km southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. His motive was not immediately known.