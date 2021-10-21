In sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere, we need to pay more attention to tuberculosis

COVID-19 has reversed the last 12 years of progress in finding and treating people with tuberculosis. Credit: Jeffrey Moyo / IPS.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 (IPS) – Before the arrival of COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) was one of the main concerns of health authorities in sub-Saharan Africa. In 2019, about 1.4 million people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in the area, but epidemiologists estimated that a million more had tuberculosis but were neither diagnosed nor treated.

The extent and intensity of the global tuberculosis epidemic is fueled by outdated and inadequate anti-tuberculosis drugs, most of which were developed over 50 years ago. But, given the contagiousness of TB, we need to find and treat many more people. It is a disease that hits poor communities hardest, and these same communities can be difficult to reach with health services.

And then came COVID-19, the only infectious disease that killed more people than tuberculosis in 2020. Regional numbers held steady last year, according to the World Health Organization, but further analysis shows that more attention is needed.

Dr. Morounfolu (Folu) Auditor

In Nigeria, my home country and Africa’s largest country in terms of population, nearly three in four TB cases have been missed. Ethiopia, Africa’s second-largest country, is doing better, missing less than one in three cases. Kenya, the hub of international development in East Africa, has missed almost half of its tuberculosis cases. South Africa – where I work and which has one of the heaviest burdens in the world of drug-resistant TB infections, TB / HIV co-infections and all TB infections in total – missed 40% of his cases in 2020.

Earlier this year, researchers analyzed how public health resources previously spent on fighting tuberculosis were allocated to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline in the number of TB cases reported and treated during this time indicated that many other infections were slipping through the cracks of the overburdened global health system. Researchers concluded that COVID-19 canceled the last 12 years of progress in the detection and treatment of people with tuberculosis.

Last month, a new report found that the number of people treated for tuberculosis in 2020 fell by 18%. Even more troubling, the number of people treated for the worst cases of drug-resistant tuberculosis strains decreased by 37%, even with 41 countries at different stages of the evaluation and implementation of a new regime for these cases that my organization has developed.

Like all strains of TB, drug-resistant TB can easily be spread by coughing or sneezing, and is much more difficult to cure. In some areas, up to 40% of new TB cases are drug resistant.

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly held a high-level meeting on tuberculosis attended by over 1,000 people, including the President of Nigeria and 14 other heads of state. At the meeting, pledges of $ 13.5 billion per year were made to help governments find and treat TB patients, and an additional $ 2 billion was pledged to boost efforts to research and development necessary to develop new treatments and new methods for diagnosing infections. We are less than half to meet these commitments and, as a result, tuberculosis has increased in sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the South.

As bleak as it all sounds, 2021 is on its way to be a lot worse. Early estimates from epidemiologists indicate a lack of direct response to TB in projecting an escalation of missing TB cases. Even though COVID-19 and tuberculosis are both respiratory infections, tuberculosis has lost all it could have of sunlight.

However, some countries have managed to keep moving forward. Zambia, which missed a third of its estimated TB cases in 2020, could actually diagnose and treat more of its number of tuberculosis cases in 2021. But these successes are rare. Too often, when the going gets tough, programs to fight the diseases of poverty are abandoned.

These diseases do not come to you in single file, patiently waiting their turn for a chance to wreak havoc. COVID-19 decimated the response to TB because that response was weak and vulnerable. Now we have yet to manage another year of COVID-19 with resurgent tuberculosis.

It’s time to strengthen our resolve and tackle all the diseases that plague our most vulnerable communities, at the same time. Tuberculosis has shown us that no one is safe if a contagious infection thrives, whether we are looking for it or not.

is Senior Director, Clinical Development, TB Alliance. He works in the clinical development of the TB Alliance portfolio products and helps oversee clinical trials in TB endemic countries and heads the South Africa office.