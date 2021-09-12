In Somalia, deputy UN chief promotes progress on women’s political participation and peaceful elections

During her various meetings in the capital, Mogadishu, Ms. Mohammed highlighted the country’s legislative elections as an opportunity to build on the progress made in women’s political participation.

She also stressed that the full inclusion of women in all sectors of society would contribute to greater resilience, peace and stability in the Horn of Africa country.

“The dividends of peace will not happen without women”

Currently, Somalia is holding elections for its Upper House and preparing for elections for its Lower House, known as the House of the People. The UN and Somalia’s other international partners are strongly committed to supporting national efforts to move the ballot forward, frequently expressing support for greater inclusion of women in the country’s political arena and urging leaders to preserve a minimum quota of 30%.

“Somalia took an important step in its last elections in 2016/17 with 24% of parliamentary seats held by women, and I hope the country will build on this by further expanding women’s participation,” said Ms. Mohammed said. “Ensuring that the 30% quota is met is an important first step towards full representation and an inclusive society. The dividends of peace will not come without women ”.

In Mogadishu, the Under-Secretary-General met with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmaajo’, as well as Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and the National Consultative Council (NCC), whose members include the leaders of the country’s federal member states and which is responsible for providing general direction for the elections.

“Prime Minister Roble and other members of the NCC have shown great leadership and commitment to advance women’s political participation, including through specific measures such as lower fees for women candidates and the appointment of goodwill ambassadors and champions to advocate for greater inclusion, ”said the Deputy Secretary of State. said the general.

“It will also be important to agree on a specific mechanism on how the commitment of a minimum quota of 30% will be reached in the next elections,” she added.

Insecurity and political tensions